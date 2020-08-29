The Union County Library System, which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton will bring back interlibrary loans starting Tuesday.
Interlibrary Loan (ILL) is a service that allows patrons to request materials from other libraries within Pennsylvania.
Following guidance from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the Union County Library System will maintain its current services to ensure the safety of employees and patrons.
Current services available include: Placing orders by phone or online for pick-up at the library circulation desk; requesting materials in-person at the circulation desk; in-person assistance — a staff member helps patrons select books from the online catalog and then draws the books from the shelves while the patron waits. The stacks are closed for public browsing; computer use by appointment only. Call ahead to schedule an appointment. Copy machines available for use.
Assistance from Distance, remote technology support, is offered by the Technology Training Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold. To make an appointment call Jeff at 570-884-4370, weekdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or email tech@publibuc.org.
The following guidelines have remained the same: Mask are required to enter the library; individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can call the library for curbside delivery; 30-item limit per library card account; all items must be returned to the book drop; book donations will not be accepted at this time; heavy traffic areas and high-touch surfaces such as computers, door handles, etc. are cleaned frequently; library materials are quarantined for three days; the collection of overdue fines resumed July 1.
Hours of operations at each library will be as follows:
Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public with the exception of 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays for vulnerable populations. Closed Fridays and Sundays.
Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public with the exception of 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays for vulnerable populations. Closed Sundays.
West End Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with the exception of 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays for vulnerable populations. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.
For more information, call the library or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/reopen.