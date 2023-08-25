LEWISBURG — During the month of September, the Public Library for Union County will offer a special Cat Tales reading program.
The program, aimed to bring awareness to animal adoption and early literacy, is a partnership of Cherished Cats Organization, Scratching Post Cafe and the Lewisburg library. Children ages five and up can pick up a plush kitten and reading log at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd.
Once the child has completed 750 minutes of reading with their feline friend, they can return the log to the library. They’ll receive a certificate of completion, a book, and a voucher for a free visit to the Scratching Post Café, 230 Market St. No. 1.