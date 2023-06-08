NEW BERLIN — The inaugural Fun in the Sun 5K Run is planned for July 15 in New Berlin.
The 5k run/walk begins at 3:30 p.m. at Plum Street Park, 535 Plum St., New Berlin. The Cost is $30 to participate.
Register online at www.funsunrun.org by June 23 to be guaranteed a race t-shirt. Online registration closes at 8 p.m. on July 14. Registration is open the day of the race beginning at 2 p.m.. Cost for day-of registration is $35.
This event is supported by the New Berlin Fire Department. It benefits the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
The event will run until 5 p.m.
After crossing the finish line participants can cool down with water balloons, water fights, and more. Stick around after the race for fun carnival games and exciting rides at the New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER