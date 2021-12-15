MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Mr. Sticky’s to host a sticky bun fundraiser. The library is taking orders now through Jan. 15. The cost is $20 for a half dozen or $38 for one dozen sticky buns.
Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. The sticky buns may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
Place an order online at https://shopsmol.com/product/mr-stickys-fundraiser/ or by visiting Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St. in Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831.
