HERSHEY — After breaking the District 4 record to win his first district title two weeks ago, Danville senior Rory Lieberman said he was glad to set the mark, but had bigger goals in mind.
Saturday, the rest of Pennsylvania found out what those goals were.
Lieberman ran away from the field in the final half-mile at the PIAA Cross-Country Championships, becoming the first Valley boy to win a state crown in two decades and the first runner from Danville — male or female — to win an individual gold.
Lieberman's victory highlighted a banner day for Valley teams in Hershey. Danville's boys and girls both finished second in the 2A team races. Lewisburg's boys — winners of the last three state titles in 2A — finished in a tie with Danville, led by state medalist Jonathan Hess.
Other Valley runners to earn medals — awarded to the runners who finish in the top 25 — went to Southern Columbia's Katie Moncavage (4th in A); Baylee Espinosa (9th in 2A) and Danville's Victoria Bartholomew (15th in 2A). Juniata's Logan Strawser, an East Juniata student, was third in the 2A boys race.
Lieberman, who turned in one of the nation's fastest times last month when he broke 15 minutes, was neck and neck with Ringold's Ryan Pajak at the 2.5-mile mark. Lieberman led by a half-second with Strawser a dozen seconds back of the duo.
When Lieberman emerged from the woods below the finish line, just a few hundred yards from the finish, he was running by himself. He crossed the line in 15 minutes, 53.6 seconds, more than 17 seconds ahead of Pajak.
He is the first runner from District 4 since Loyalsock's Isabell Sagar in 2018 to win state gold. He is the first Valley runner since Lewisburg's Sophia Ziemien claimed gold in 2008 and the first local boy since Lewisburg's Chris Spooner in 2002.
Lewisburg's boys' title run ended but not without a fight. Freshman Jonathan Hess finished 16th overall while his brother, Thomas, who tore out of the chute to set the pace for the race, finished 32nd.
Danville's girls use good grouping — after Bartholomew's 15th place finish the next five runners finished 35 seconds apart — to claim its third runner-up finish since 2015. The Ironmen were fourth last year and finished in the top three — including a state title in 2017 — from 2015-18. Lewisburg's girls were 8th, moving up one spot from last year's finish.