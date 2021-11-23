Emergency responders are at a Mount Carmel home this morning following reports of a young child falling from a window, according to county communications.
Medical personnel and police are on the scene. Initial reports were the child had fallen from the window and an individual inside the home went outside and picked the child up and brought the child back inside, according to county communications.
A Life Flight crew landed at the scene around 9:15.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.