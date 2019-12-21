A man who got his arm caught between the rollers of a corn picker in Center Township, Snyder County, was flown to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
A Central Susquehanna Regional 911 dispatcher said the farming accident was reported at about 1 p.m., sending emergency workers to the area of 2730 Middle Road in Center Township.
Middleburg Fire Chief Dwayne "Butch" Hackenberg said the unidentified man had been working in the field about 50 feet from the road when he reached down off the back of the corn picker and got his arm stuck in the rollers.
Hackenberg said by the time he arrived on the scene, the man was still caught in the machinery but was conscious.
"It took about an hour to get him out," said the chief who described the corn picker as an older model.
The man's arm was intact, Hackenberg said, but the injury was serious. LifeFlight took him to the hospital.
Hackenberg did not know the man's identity or condition.
He believes the man's son was with him at the time and was able to shut the machine off before help arrived.
Responding to the accident with Middleburg Fire Department were Penns Creek Fire Department, Middleburg and Penns Creek ambulance and Beaver Springs Fire Department.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.