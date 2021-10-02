Life Flight Timeline and By the Numbers

LIFE FLIGHT TIMELINE
1981 — LifeFlight begins servicing the region from its base at Geisinger Medical Center (GMC)
1988 — LifeFlight 2 begins service at GMC along with Life Flight 1
1993 — LifeFlight 2 is remote based to the Bellefonte Airport in Centre County
1998 — LifeFlight 2 moves to University Park Airport in Centre County
2001 — LifeFlight 3 begins service from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca
2005 — LifeFlight 4 begins service at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville
2006 — LifeFlight 5 begins service in Schuylkill County, in collaboration with Good Will Fire Department
2016 — Critical care ground transport ambulance begins service from GMC
2017 — Geisinger and St. Luke’s University Health Network sign an air medical collaboration agreement
2018 — LifeFlight 6 begins service at Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Lehighton
2019 — LifeFlight 1 moves to Penn Valley Airport near Selinsgrove
2019 — Helicopters begin to carry blood products
2019 — Second critical care ground transport ambulance begins service in Avoca
2021 — Life Flight takes ownership of its newest aircraft
2021 — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital completes helipad project
Source: Geisinger
LIFE FLIGHT STATS
Lifetime transports: More than 75,000
Cost to operate annually: $22 million
Average transports per year: 3,600
Aircraft: 9, six are in service 24 hours a day. Each helicopter costs between $7 million and $8 million,
Critical Care Ground Trucks: 2 available 24 hours a day
Employees: Approximately 150
Average aircraft flight speed: 138 miles per hour (120 knots)
Aircraft are fully inspected every 800 flight hours, or every three years, from the in-house maintenance crew
Source: Geisinger
LIFE FLIGHT BASES
Penn Valley Airport, Selinsgrove, Snyder County
University Park Airport, State College, Centre County
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Avoca, Luzerne County
Williamsport Regional Airport, Montoursville, Lycoming County
Minersville, Schuylkill County
Jake Arner Airport, Leighton, Carbon County