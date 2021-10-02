You are the owner of this article.
Life Flight Timeline and By the Numbers

A Life Flight helicopter starts its landing near the scene of Monday’s truck explosion near Pilot Travel Centers in Milton in 2014.

LIFE FLIGHT TIMELINE

1981 — LifeFlight begins servicing the region from its base at Geisinger Medical Center (GMC)

1988 — LifeFlight 2 begins service at GMC along with Life Flight 1

1993 — LifeFlight 2 is remote based to the Bellefonte Airport in Centre County

1998 — LifeFlight 2 moves to University Park Airport in Centre County

2001 — LifeFlight 3 begins service from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca

2005 — LifeFlight 4 begins service at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville

2006 — LifeFlight 5 begins service in Schuylkill County, in collaboration with Good Will Fire Department

A Life Flight helicopter and ambulance were available for the public to view at the Penn Valley Airport in September 2019.

2016 — Critical care ground transport ambulance begins service from GMC

2017 — Geisinger and St. Luke’s University Health Network sign an air medical collaboration agreement

2018 — LifeFlight 6 begins service at Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Lehighton

2019 — LifeFlight 1 moves to Penn Valley Airport near Selinsgrove

Two units of type O blood are packed into a smaller cooler before a Geisinger Life Flight crew responds to a call in 2019.

2019 — Helicopters begin to carry blood products

2019 — Second critical care ground transport ambulance begins service in Avoca

2021 — Life Flight takes ownership of its newest aircraft

2021 — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital completes helipad project

Source: Geisinger

Life Flight is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

LIFE FLIGHT STATS

Lifetime transports: More than 75,000

Cost to operate annually: $22 million

Average transports per year: 3,600

Aircraft: 9, six are in service 24 hours a day. Each helicopter costs between $7 million and $8 million,

Critical Care Ground Trucks: 2 available 24 hours a day

Employees: Approximately 150

Average aircraft flight speed: 138 miles per hour (120 knots)

Aircraft are fully inspected every 800 flight hours, or every three years, from the in-house maintenance crew

Source: Geisinger

LIFE FLIGHT BASES

Penn Valley Airport, Selinsgrove, Snyder County

University Park Airport, State College, Centre County

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Avoca, Luzerne County

Williamsport Regional Airport, Montoursville, Lycoming County

Minersville, Schuylkill County

Jake Arner Airport, Leighton, Carbon County

