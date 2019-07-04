New maintenance software will get Geisinger's Life Flight fleet back in the air faster.
The health system announced this week it has received state and federal regulatory approval for Life Flight to use WinAir Version 7, which will allow for electronic "maintenance work signoffs" to speed up maintenance paperwork. Geisinger estimates the program will save more than 2,200 hours in maintenance work.
“Investing in and using innovative technology is part of the natural evolution of who we are as an organization,” said Jeff Gazey, Geisinger Life Flight director of aviation maintenance. “The journey to having digital signatures took more than a year and included updating policies and procedures, working closely with IT staff and securing government regulatory approvals. We worked step-by-step with WinAir as the product was developed and are thrilled to have it in place and up and running.”
According to a release from Geisinger, maintenance work was previously logged on digital task cards, but those task cards needed to be printed out and signed, and then uploaded back into a digital format. With digital signatures, maintenance work signoffs are all done electronically, saving time, paper and money.
“Digital signatures make our maintenance processes more efficient and get our aircraft back into service faster so we’re ready to care for people in need,” said Jerry Splitt, Geisinger Life Flight program director. “Implementing digital signatures will save more than 2,200 hours of labor and nearly $10,000 in labor costs and office supplies annually. We can take these savings and reinvest them into our program to continue providing exceptional care to our patients in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.”
The upgraded version of WinAir version, when maintenance work is completed, mechanics must review the work and accredit it by adding their signatures to the task card, followed by an assessment and approval by an inspector. This process safeguards against the entry of inaccurate data and increases safety, as any follow-up modifications made to the task or check will invalidate the authentication and require re-authentication.
Life Flight maintenance operations occur at the program’s hangar in Danville on the Geisinger Medical Center campus. This month, Life Flight 1 relocated from that hangar to a new base at Penn Valley Airport near Selinsgrove. The relocation allowed for more space at the GMC hangar to accommodate the program’s maintenance needs. Life Flight’s other bases include University Park Airport near State College, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville, Minersville, and Jake Arner Airport in Lehighton.