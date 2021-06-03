LIFE Geisinger’s day centers reopened this week, renewing opportunities for senior citizens to receive health care services while also socializing in-person with friends and providers.
The centers in Kulpmont, Lewistown, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Minersville closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Services to aid independent living shifted door-to-door, or by phone, for home care like meals and grocery shopping, cleaning and laundry.
Because of the risks the novel coronavirus presented this vulnerable population, the social gathering aspect of the program temporarily shuttered. With staff and participants fully vaccinated against the virus, the centers reopened.
Participants can visit once weekly for now — about 100 program residents rotate visits throughout the week — and social distancing measures and masking are in place.
Visits are anticipated to become more frequent as Geisinger eases its own virus restrictions, according to Wendy Rishel, enrollment and outreach coordinator.
“Many of our seniors live alone, so that isolation really breeds depression, reduced function and mobility. Coming here gets them out. A change of scenery gets them a little more active. The engagement with their peers and staff definitely helps with their mental health,” Rishel said.
“We had a lot more falls at home. Some folks going to the Emergency Room. They had medical oversight but it’s different when they’re coming here and we can actually lay eyes on them, get them in the clinic and checked out,” she said.
A dozen participants were at the Kulpmont center about noon Thursday, playing basket toss and chatting with each other while others received physical therapy or other health care services. Bingo was on the docket for later in the afternoon.
This center has participants from four counties: Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and parts of Schuylkill. Almost all are driven by LIFE Geisinger transport to the center and back home.
Clarence Geiswite, of Danville, smiled visibly even with a mask covering his mouth when he spoke of finally being able to visit the center.
“I wish we’d come back four days a week,” Geiswite said. “I’d rather be out here than at home.”
Gen Kirby was glad to be back at the Kulpmont center, too.
“It was getting so boring at home,” Kirby said as she looked over a bingo card. “I just felt like I wanted to get out and go.”
Bonnie Stauffer, of Bloomsburg, took a break from a physical therapy session to talk about the program. She said the pandemic brought about loneliness, alleviated somewhat with the addition of two kittens at home.
“I couldn’t wait to get back. I was in the house all the time, nobody to talk to. I went out and got two cats,” Stauffer said. “This is great. I was happy to be back. I’m ready to see a lot more friends.”
Learn more about LIFE Geisinger including registration by calling 570-373-2100 or by visiting www.lifegeisinger.org.