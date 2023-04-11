LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is looking for lifeguards to work at the Lewisburg Community Pool.

East Buffalo Township Supervisor Chair Char Gray announced at Monday night's public township meeting that the position pays between $11 and $13 an hour. The pool is located at the St. Mary's Street Park at 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.

Gray said the lifeguarding classes expenses will be reimbursed. The Authority is looking for four to five more lifeguards.

Applicants can contact the authority at www.bvrec.org.

Tags

Trending Video