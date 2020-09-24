If your family needs require seating for up to eight in a good-sized SUV that is greener than most, Toyota has a new Highlander hybrid that has your name on it. Looking larger than its mid-size designation there is also a new four-cylinder engine replacing an outgoing six-banger.
Pros:
Refined interior
Attractive styling
More cargo room
Cons:
Cramped third-row seats
Noisy under acceleration
Fussy infotainment controls
Two electric motors and a 2.5-liter engine combine to make 243 horsepower giving the redesigned hybrid enough power to make the grade. It is not peppy. Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour recorded an 8.7 second time.
We found the Highlander gets up to speed and cruises in a quiet and refined manner. Passing maneuvers are accomplished with some engine roar. But what it lacks in acceleration it makes up for in fuel savings with 35 miles per gallon compared with last year’s 28.
Compared with last year’s six-cylinder hybrid, this year’s model goes 110 miles further on a tank of gas bringing the tank total to 507 miles. That’s substantially more than its nearest rival, the Ford Explorer hybrid that costs thousands more.
When Highlander hybrids came on the scene in 2004, the cost difference was north of $5,000 compared with its non-hybrid engine. With today’s refinements, that number has dropped to $1,400 making hybrid technology an affordable alternative.
For approximately $38,200, the base LE hybrid can be in your driveway and will seat eight. From there the XLE, Limited and Platinum trim base prices run from the low to high $40s. Each can be fitted with front or all-wheel-drive while all are mated with a continuously variable transmission that delivers a smooth ride.
To sweeten the pot, Toyota has added two years of scheduled maintenance on all Highlander hybrids.
Upper trim models in this fourth-generation hybrid are equipped with second-row captain’s chairs while third-row bench seating is strictly child’s play.
The Highlander is practically alone in the hybrid market right now. Aside from Explorer’s higher price and poor fuel economy, there is no other three-row hybrid to choose from.
The cabin is a pleasant place to be with overstuffed seating in all four corners, USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in a Lexus-like environment.
There are under dash cubby shelves to place odds and ends and an oversize center console bin for large items. On top of the console opening there is a unique roll back top covering a cell phone charging pad.
Toyota’s safety suite is part of the base price and includes adaptive radar cruise, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, lane departure warning with steering assist that centers the Highlander in traffic lanes. Unfortunately, other safety sensing equipment including blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alerts have moved into the optional column.
We liked the 12.3-inch touch screen, larger wheels and leather treatment, but we’d recommend the XLE or Limited trims in place of the Platinum’s $52,512 sticker. Add the ‘gotta have’ options on your preferred list and be out the door for thousands less.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.