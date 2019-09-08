Many years ago, my aircraft engine company sent me to Alaska to fly with the last of the bush pilots and commuter airlines. The war was over and we needed to learn about operating our engines in severe weather with temperatures as low as minus-50 degrees Fahrenheit. I arrived there in January — brrrr!
By the time I visited Alaska, the old time bush pilot was on his way out of the scene as a key figure in aviation. Commuters, air taxis and airlines were taking over and pushing the bush pilot aside with their big planes flying faster and above the weather. However prior to the latter, for four decades, the bush pilot using piston-powered small aircraft, was the only airborne carrier of news, passengers, mail and freight across the Alaskan wilderness.
The pilots were daring and ingenious men who lived constantly with danger in flying the bush. They opened Alaska and the Arctic area landing by skis on glaciers or setting down on lonely river sandbars on wheels. They had to be mechanics as well as pilots, and were quite competent at a variety of skills so necessary for their survival. It was an all-rugged profession that transformed a wilderness.
During January of the mid-1960s, I had flown by airline to Anchorage and on to Bethel by a commuter. The latter organization operated several big single-engine planes manufactured by the Swiss named the Pilatus Porter. It used our Lycoming 350 H.P. engine. My first flight with the Pilatus Porter was to Eek on the Bering Sea.
At that time there were few of the navigational aids in the Arctic that exist today. It was a very cold but clear day as we flew along with a load of mail, groceries, and one Eskimo passenger. Riding in the co-pilot seat, I noted the rather slow airspeed and commented to the pilot that the plane was a bit slow in view of the amount of horse-power in our engine. He made a comment I’ve never forgotten. Looking down, he pointed to an Eskimo and his dogsled plodding across the wilderness and said, “What’s the difference, that’s our only competition.”
When I recovered from his answer, I asked another question: “Apparently, he is headed for Eek, but can’t get there today. What will he do?” He said, “Oh, when he gets tired he’ll dig into the snow and hunker down among his dogs.”
Our plane had skis because Eek and most places had no airports and landings were made on the ice of rivers and lakes or on the snow. Arriving at the Eskimo village of Eek we landed on the river ice, using care to taxi around a native fishing in a hole in the ice. A crown of Eskimo youngsters surrounded our plane as the pilot unloaded the groceries and mail. When I asked about the adults, the pilots replied that they were too lazy to leave the shacks in which they lived. He also explained that the government now supported the natives and they had gotten lazy and fat.
After our flight in minus 40-50 degree weather, the warm oil was drained from the engine and the battery removed from the plane and both taken inside a warm place for the night. The next day, prior to the next flight, the piston engine was preheated with an external heater blowing hot air over the power-plant.
The oil was heated on a stove and put back into the preheated engine and the battery connected again. Canvas covers were placed on the wings when the aircraft was parked outside to prevent frost accumulation. Frost can be a killer when it forms on the wing and destroys lift during the critical takeoff time.
Returning to Anchorage a week later, I flew with an air taxi twin-engine Piper to Fairbanks past spectacular Mount McKinley. I remember taking a lead pencil during the storm and held the point close to the windshield and observed static electric discharges zip through to the pencil point.
In this limited space, only a few memories of the Alaskan visit are positive. It was rugged at times and yet in some areas, beautiful country.
It demanded strong, rugged people, especially in bush pilots. They had to successfully learn to care for, fly and navigate their small planes under icy conditions of terrible white fog, mountainous terrain and horrendous weather.
Their lives depended upon their pilot skills and reliability of the planes and engines. During the Alaskan visit, I learned respect both for their planes and their pilots.
