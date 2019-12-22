A salute to pilots of our aircraft carriers

Experienced pilots admit that the most difficult thing to do in aviation is land an airplane on a carrier at sea.
I have come to admire and respect aircraft carrier pilots.
Try to imagine being fired from a catapult into a dark night over the water, with no horizon outside to help, with only flight instruments for reference, and just above minimum stalling speed. Any mistakes or an engine failure and down in the angry sea you go. If you survive the ditching, chances are the aircraft carrier will run right over you.
Having survived the takeoff, ultimately you must return and land on the carrier in the dark night. Although the carrier may seem the size of a postage stamp from the air, there are helpful landing aids for the pilot. There are helpful glide slope lights, and guidance from a landing signal officer, and restraining wires for the aircraft’s tailhook. You are attempting to land on a very short, narrow runway, which is moving away from you at 25-30 miles an hour.
If the seas are rough, your small runway may be moving up and down. Your jet plane thumps on the deck at speeds up to 150 mph, you hope the tailhook grabs a restraining wire. If it misses, you are faced with a “hairy” go-around and the whole challenge of takeoff and landing again. Carrier pilots truly personify courage and skill. During the Middle East War, the hearts of carrier pilots were monitored by a special instrument. It revealed that their heart beats were faster during carrier landings than in air combat.
Experienced Navy carrier retirees tell me that an aircraft carrier flight deck is one of the most dynamic and unique places imaginable. The 4.5 acre flight deck of the nuclear powered carrier USS Stennis personifies that in a scene of intense activity during light periods. The various functions of the flight deck crew are identified by the color of the shirts they wear. Any lack of precision and coordination by anyone can result in injuries or a fatality.
A traditional battle group during World War II consisted of an aircraft carrier and its air wing of 80-plus planes, two cruisers, four destroyers, two attack submarines, eight helicopters and a fast combat support ship. The aircraft carrier’s striking power resides in its carrier air wing. The 80-plus aircraft are assigned to eight squadrons. Four high speed elevators bring aircrafts to the flight deck from the hangar deck below. Small tractors spot the aircraft near the catapults. Aviation fuel is pumped up from the tanks below deck, and bombs and rockets are brought up from the magazines.
Similar to a busy major city airport, as many as four planes can be launched from this type carrier every minute. In less than three seconds, powerful steam catapults can accelerate a 37 ton jet plane from zero to 150 miles per hour in about 310 feet. When landing, pilots use a system of lenses to guide the aircraft along the correct glide path for the landing. Four arresting wires, each two inches in diameter, catch the aircraft’s tailhook, and bring it to a stop in spite of its 150 miles per hour speed.
When a crises erupts, anywhere in the world and U.S. interests are imperiled, an aircraft carrier and its battle group are generally less than 48 hours away. It serves as a highly visible deterrent to would-be aggressors.
In peace or war, we salute the courageous pilots and crews of our nation’s aircraft carriers. Their job is dangerous whenever they fly.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.