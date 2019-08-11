A screaming, runaway prop on a dark night, just after takeoff, threatening to tear itself out of the wing, tends to create some excitement in the cockpit.
I’ll let you hang there briefly in order to provide the background for that scene.
During World War II, the B-24 Liberator bomber was powered by four Pratt and Whitney turbo-charged power plants, each developing 1,200 horsepower.
They were highly regarded engines by pilots and mechanics. However, during the critical years of that war, we were required to fly the engines until they were worn out and failed.
Before the critical era, the Army Air Corps replaced those power plants at 300 hours of flight. On the night of our runaway prop and engine failure, that engine had accumulated slightly more than 1,000 flight hours.
As a result, it may be no surprise to the reader that this former flyboy experienced 12 engine failures in flight during the critical war year of 1944.
When the B-24 traffic pattern at our Army Air Base was overloaded with takeoffs and landings, we were permitted to use the Nashville Tennessee Municipal Airport. On this particular dark night I had two student officers scheduled for the Nashville Airport to aid them in takeoffs and landings.
There were some undesirable factors that contributed to the tense situation that happened that evening. The Liberator assigned us that night was considered a “heavy” or as pilots labeled them, “a lead sled.” Flight instructors avoided practicing simulated engine failure procedure with this type of aircraft because of their poor flight performance on fewer than all four engines.
Another undesirable factor was the southeast runway at the Nashville airport. It had quite a rise at the halfway spot, which hid the far end, making a pilot wonder who or what might be there. Worse yet, just off the end of that runway, was a huge building, the county insane asylum. At night it was a dark mass, identified by poles at opposite ends with red lights on top.
On the night of this story, we were thundering down that southeast runway on takeoff with our “lead sled” and just as we lifted off, the worst engine to lose (No. 1) became a screaming runaway prop and failure.
Fortunately, I was able to feather the prop and stop the engine before it tore itself out of the wing. But that was only one aspect of our problem. When I looked forward, the insane asylum was a huge dark threat in our faces. I retracted the landing gear instantly.
In a desperation effort, the wing flaps were lowered quickly to the three-quarters position. From past experience, I knew that the Flowler type flaps would give the Liberator a temporary lift. It was just enough to miss the top of the building, but we were below the red lights on the building poles.
Fortunately, there was a valley beyond the building as we began to sink with the drag of our flaps. However, the three remaining engines, laboring at full power, slowly gained us enough safe altitude as we carefully turned toward our airbase 15 miles away.
After surviving the latter incident, my thoughts returned to the poor inmates of the asylum. To them, it must have been a nightmare with a huge aircraft seemingly boring its way through their building. I had guilt feelings that some of the inmates on the brink of insanity might have been pushed over the edge by the frightening, roaring nightmare of an airplane that dark night.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, please contact him at 570-473-2594.