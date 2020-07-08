AC Soul Medicine looking to get audience grooving

SELINSGROVE — The third time’s the charm for a band that performed in “the Grove” last year then was all set for another performance earlier this spring. That had to be canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions and is now rescheduled.
AC Soul Medicine will perform at the Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series in the Commons on Market and Pine Streets tonight from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The music series is free, thanks to funding from the Rudy Gelnett bequest.
Carol Handlan, vice president of Selinsgrove Projects Inc., enjoyed AC Soul Medicine in previous performances.
“They did perform last year for the first time here,” she said. “That’s why we’re having them back again. It’s a wonderful group. I heard them at the Isle of Que (Brewing Company, in Selinsgrove), too.”
Based out of Lewisburg, Soul Medicine plays “originals as well as carefully crafted interpretations of some of your favorite tunes. The band covers an array of genres including R&B, blues, funk, rock n’ roll, rockabilly, and soul,” according to their Facebook page.
The group consists of Allan Combs II on guitar and vocals, Sean Madden on drums and vocals and Tim Latshaw on bass and vocals. Soul Medicine was named after Combs wrote a song with that title and the group decided it would make a good name for the band.
“It’s kind of how we feel about the music,” Combs said. “It’s definitely an emotional release.”
Saying AC Soul Medicine’s music gets people to move their bodies and dance, Combs added that now especially, with the stress of the pandemic, music can give people a much-needed lift.
“It helps you to get things off your mind for a little while,” he said. “Just put your brain on autopilot, and we’ll just take over for two hours. I think we all need to escape for a little bit.”
Mindful of the ongoing pandemic, Handlan said she’s been encouraged by the cooperation of people in earlier Music Series concerts.
“This is the fourth week already,” she said. “Most people have been very respectful.”
Masks are required when people are walking through the Commons area but may be removed once they are seated. Social distancing of six feet will be maintained, although families may sit together.
Last Thursday’s concert had an attendance of 78 people. The two before that drew audiences of 64 and 44.
“The people coming really seemed extremely pleased to be outside and getting some sense of normalcy back in their lives,” Handlan said.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.