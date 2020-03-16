Treating pain can be challenging, but the first step is finding its source. Then care providers can determine the best course of action.
“When patients get referred to me, they will say, ‘What are you going to give me?’” said Dr. Shiyi Abla-Yao, MD, medical director of Pain Medicine of Evangelical, in Lewisburg. “I’ll say, there are a lot of different methods we can use to target different kinds of pain. But most important is determining what kind of pain you have.”
Eva Gerhart, chronic pain management pharmacist with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, has a similar approach.
“I’ll spend an hour with new patients,” Gerhart said. “We spend a lot of time with personal attention to make sure we’re tailoring the medications they need to what’s going on with them.”
Among the options for managing pain are medications, injections, physical therapy and acupuncture.
Acupuncture has been proven to decrease pain in many people. Even still, patients are often surprised when they see the size of the needles—much tinier and less threatening than they had imagined, Yao said. Afterward, patients often say they are surprised the procedure didn’t hurt and that they barely felt the needles.
“Acupuncture can help,” Yao said. “You’re not going to be totally pain free. That’s (TV) commercials. I’m not putting you back to where you were when you had a perfect spine.”
She also noted the importance of physical therapy in managing pain, adding that it’s often her first recommendation.
“I want to point out, physical therapy is very, very important,” Yao said. “It doesn’t have to be a formal physical therapy. With proper training, you can do it at home. Toning and training muscles is very important in joint action, in back action, without further hurting our joints and nerves.”
Exercise, she said, is critical in keeping us strong. She understands the urge to go home after a long day of work and relax; she doesn’t always feel like riding her own exercise bike.
“The truth is, I feel better when I get down from the bike,” she said. “I feel energized. I’m glad I did it.
“The fact is, the older we get, the more we need to stick with these exercise programs.”
To that end, Yao is looking forward to plans for a swimming pool at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, where people who experience pain when walking on land can walk and exercise in water. Socializing with other people will be an added benefit, Yao said, stimulating the body’s natural pain killers.
Treating pain is not done with just one modality, both Yao and Gerhart said.
“There is no magic shot that can cure you,” Yao said. “It’s a whole lifestyle change, and those are the things we talk about with our patients.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send e-mail comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com