Three years ago, Middleburg resident Don Crone experienced severe pain that he likens to having kidney stones.
That’s when he was diagnosed with diverticulitis, a crippling, acute, inflammatory condition caused by diverticula — pockets or pouches that can develop in the colon. After the prayers of family and friends, he said, the pain diminished, and then he was given an oral medication, which was used to calm the inflammation.
Just a few weeks ago, the 78-year-old he had another attack, in the same spot of his colon. Again, he was placed on a four-week prescription of anti-inflammatory medication.
“It takes three to four days before much of a relief,” he said, adding, “It does get debilitating.”
Now, he faces the possibility of undergoing an operation to remove the portion of the colon that is affected. It wasn’t an option three years ago, because of a heart condition that would have made it too risky. But now, it might be the only thing to stop future attacks.
“I don’t want to do it right away,” he said, “but if the pain persists, it will be almost a compulsion to do an operation.”
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis is a fairly common condition, in which little pockets develop in the colon. Nicholas Inverso, MO, a gastroenterologist at Evangelical Community Hospital, explained it as “a herniation of the inner lining of the colon, through a weakness in the wall of the colon.”
“Think of it as a tire that has an intertube,” he said. “If there is a defect on the side of the tire, over time, because of pressure, the inter-tube pushes itself across that defect, and now you can see it from the outside.”
It does not penetrate through all layers of the tire, he added, but it does find its ways through a weakness in the sidewall. In the colon, this is where a blood vessel enters the colon to supply blood flow to tissues in the colon wall. Because it is such a small space, he said, “That lining can push its way through that opening over time.”
According to Dr. Rouenne Seeley, gastroenterologist at Geisinger Medical Center, these pouches most often develop on the left side of the colon but can appear anywhere.
“A lot of times, diet or age are risk factors for developing these pouches,” she explained, adding that usually go undetected until they are found incidentally, for example during a routine colonoscopy.
Diverticular disease
The pouches themselves are asymptomatic, but the trouble comes when they become infected and inflamed.
This is when patients may experience acute abdominal pain, fevers, and feel like they can’t have a bowel movement. Sometimes the pain is bad enough that a patient will need to be admitted to the hospital.
Inverso said diverticular disease includes both diverticulitis — an inflammation in the pouch or pocket, and diverticular bleeding, due to the pressure of the pocket pushing against the side of the blood vessel.
Symptoms of diverticulitis, he said, could be anything from mild cramping and abdominal discomfort to elevated fever, chills, increasing abdominal pain, changes in bowel movements, and symptoms similar to a bowel blockage.
Treatment
The biggest danger comes when an inflamed diverticulum perforates the colon. Inverso described is a “pipe bursting”, saying that in this case, “bacteria and contaminated material are spilling to the abdominal cavity, which is a sterile environment.”
A perforation requires surgery to remove the infected part of the colon, and then a second surgery several weeks or months later to reconnect the healthy parts of the colon.
Bleeding diverticular disease is generally painless. Bleeding occurs from the intestinal tract and is bright or crimson-colored. Sometimes, this might involve small amounts of bleeding, but other times, it could be significant – “sometimes to the point where the patient might need a transfusion or a procedure to correct,” Inverso said.
A person experiencing diverticulitis, depending on the severity, may respond to a liquid diet or oral antibiotics. But if there is increasing pain or fever, treatment may require fasting and IV fluids and antibiotics. A CATSCAN can reveal if there is an abscess or perforation that needs to be addressed.
According to Seeley, while in the past, medical professionals would recommend surgery after two episodes, that’s not as common today.
“You have to evaluate the patient as a whole, and decide if surgery is appropriate,” she said.
Seeley also recommends a patient undergo a colonoscopy six to eight weeks after an attack.
“Sometimes, colon cancers can appear to present like diverticulitis, but it isn’t that at all,” she said.
Prevention
Studies have shown correlations between age and diet and diverticulosis. Inverso said if someone is under 40 years of age, there is only a 20 percent risk of diverticula developing in the colon. But for those 60 or over, that percentage rises significantly to 60 percent.
Incidences of diverticular disease also rise the older one gets. Also, Inverso said for those under the age of 50, males are slightly more likely to have diverticular disease; for those between 50 and 70, the percentage is equal; and over 70, the disease is more prevalent in women.
According to Inverso, about 20 percent of individuals with diverticulosis will get a diverticulitis attack, and after the first attack, about a third may develop cramping later, and another third may experience a second attack.
“Each time you get an attack,” he said, “the likelihood of having a subsequent attack goes up.”
Ninety-percent of those who have a second attack will have a third attack, he said.
For those dealing with recurring attacks, surgery is usually the only treatment option.
While someone with diverticulosis can’t do anything about the pouches that have formed in their colon, Seeley said some studies show that there are some things you can do to decrease the risk of developing new ones, such as eating a high fiber diet and avoiding straining with bowel movements.
The risk of diverticulitis can also decrease, Seeley said, by avoiding tobacco and medications such as opioids.
While in the past doctors used to tell patients to avoid seeds and nuts, for fear that they would get caught in the pockets, Seeley said today, “That’s considered an old wives’ tale.”
According to Inverso, other factors that can increase one’s likelihood of developing diverticular disease include eating a lot of red meat and being overweight and inactive.
A compromised immune system, and a low Vitamin D level, can also increase the risk.
Crone knows that with his condition, “It can flare up at any time.”
One of his next steps is to take a closer inventory of the food that he eats, to see if there is something in his diet that might be causing it.
While surgery remains a strong possibility to keep further attacks at bay, he is hoping to feel better soon so he can enjoy some upcoming travel plans, and continue to enjoy one of the activities he has loved most over the last 12 years: tractor pulling on the local circuit. With a converted garden tractor, he entertains audiences at fairs with “flames and smoke”.
“It gets a lot of attention,” he laughed.