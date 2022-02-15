Atrial fibrillation — AFib — is an irregular and often very rapid heartbeat.
During AFib, the heart's upper chambers, the atria, beat irregularly and out of sync with the lower chambers, the ventricles. While the common symptoms of AFib are a fluttering in the chest, shortness of breath and feeling more tired than usual, some people never experience any symptoms. Although AFib isn’t usually life threatening, it is a serious medical condition that requires treatment to help prevent stroke.
“There are many causes for AFib,” according to Dr. Saquib Siddiqui, General Cardiologist of the Heart and Vascular Center at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg. “It could be undiagnosed sleep apnea, thyroid problems, heavy alcohol or caffeine use, or even a lot of anxiety. There are more dangerous things that can cause it as well: heart valve problems, a previous heart attack or if you’ve had heart surgery.” Whatever the cause, he noted, the treatments are basically the same.
Dr. Pugazhendhi Vijayaraman, M.D., an electrophysiologist at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, explained that while atrial fibrillaiton is one of the most common forms of arrhythmia, approximately 10% of all patients 80 years of age will experience it while 1% of people under 60 are diagnosed. So, unfortrunately, age itself is one of the problems. Because AFib doesn't always produce symptoms, Dr. Vijayaraman, recommends that people check their pulse periodically. If any irregularity is noticed, it would be wise to check with the individual's physician.
One factor that is still seen, according to Dr. Vijayaraman, is what folks used to call "Saturday heart syndrome.” This is someone who would drink all day Saturday and then present at the emergency room on Sunday with AFib. "Obviously," he said, "alcohol abstinence is helpful for reducing AFib."
The most important thing to do if you are experiencing symptoms — whether ongoing or just now and then — is to see your doctor so an electrocardiogram (EKG) can be scheduled. The EKG is a test that measures electrical signals in your heart: it is a simple, painless procedure.
The EKG provides the information to decide the best treatment plan. Saddiqui said, “A stroke risk assessment is also taken for each patient." Any result above one precent of risk indicates the need for the cardiologist and patient to make a decision about starting a blood thinner.
Dr. Vijayaraman added that many of the computer watches available today have the ability to record an EKG. If a patient has access to this technology, he or she should ask his or her physician to help them understand how to use it if regular monitoring will be helpful to the treatment plan. It can provide important information for the wearer's physician.
“The best thing about AFib is if we can get to the bottom of what is causing it, we have a plethora of options to fix it,” added Saddiqui. “Sleep apnea is an example. Your heart is an intelligent organ. Its job is to get blood to all of your vital organs. If you stop breathing for short periods of time, you decrease the amount of oxygen in your blood. Your heart starts beating faster to compensate. Going so fast for so long causes AFib. Your heart gets tired and almost like it’s anxious and pumps faster and faster. So if we can calm the heart down, get it some rest and make sure it’s getting enough oxygen, it will beat normally.”
Some patients may still be experiencing irregular rhythm. If the top and bottom chambers of the heart are not communicating well, some people will continue to feel a fluttering in their chest. It may not be dangerous, but it can be unsettling. A more invasive procedure may be recommended. Cardio version requires putting the patient to sleep and giving them a shock to temporarily stop all extra electrical activity and reset the heart to return to normal rhythm.
Dr. Saddiqui elaborates that it’s not always an appropriate treatment “Patients are chosen for cardio version based on testing, previous treatments and what is causing their AFib. For the subset of patients (for whom) we do choose cardioversion, there is a 90% success rate.”
If the patient’s AFib symptoms don’t improve with medication or other treatments, a cardiac ablation may be recommended. Cardio ablation will also require anesthesia. Ablation is performed by inserting catheters into a blood vessel in the groin and threading it up to the heart. The doctor then uses the catheters to scar a small area of the heart by burning or freezing the extra electrical circuits. This stops the extra electrical activity from the top of the heart chambers and restores normal electrical activity.
Fewer than 2% of patients may need a pacemaker. When patients haven’t responded to previous treatment, still another option is to insert a pacemaker in conjunction with a more aggressive procedure called AV (atrioventricular) node ablation. During the procedure, the catheter is inserted into a vein in the area of the groin and guided up to the AV node. It uses heat (radiofrequency) energy to destroy a small amount of tissue between the upper and lower chambers of the heart ( AV node). Once again, restoring regular rhythm is the goal.
Saddiqui concludes “I don’t want people to think that they are getting AFib because they’re doing something wrong. There are some patients who are genetically prone or they have something congenital that cd it. Some patients are living a healthy lifestyle and still develop afib. AFib is generally fixable.”