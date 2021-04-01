We couldn’t gather together much last year, so most Easter events had to be canceled. This year, while we’re slowly gaining control of COVID-19, more events were able to go on — with proper masking and social distancing.
If you’re looking for some fun things to do this weekend, check out these places.
- Thursday, April 1 – Saturday, April 3
What: Easter EGGstravaganza
When: Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Shady Pines Primitives LLC, 22 S Market St, Selinsgrove
Hunt for the Golden Egg while shopping at Shady Pines Primitives and receive a bonus gift, but all shoppers can pick an egg out of the basket at check-out to reveal a discount to be taken off their entire purchase.
Owners Vince and Justin Herman-Sharp have found this event to be a hit.
“We have been doing the Easter EGGstravaganza for four years and it’s always well attended and fun for all,” they said. “Customers enjoy our quaint shop that’s full of spring florals and decor, candles, curtains and textiles, primitive furniture and lots more.”
More info: “Shady Pines Primitives LLC” on Facebook or 570-374-2229
- Saturday, April 3
What: Chocolate bunny handout
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4th Ward, in Danville, which includes Becker, Leighow, Upper Mulberry streets down to Nicholas Avenue
Cost: Free
Easter Bunny and a costumed Firefighting Dog will join Goodwill Hose Company members in distributing chocolate rabbits in the 4th Ward area. Parents are asked to have their children waiting out in front of the house, or put a sign on the house with the number of children so firefighters can leave candy for them.
“The Company didn't feel that things were back to normal enough to attempt our annual Easter Egg hunt, but felt we still wanted to do something for the children so came up with this idea,” said Deanna Force, vice president of Goodwill Hose Company.
More info: “Goodwill Hose Company - Danville, Pa” on Facebook or 570-275-3511
What: Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Co., 713 Bridge St, Selinsgrove
Cost: Free
Back by popular demand, the firefighters of DH&L Fire Company, in Selinsgrove, are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon. The Easter egg hunt will include prizes for age groups Under 4, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12.
Little egg hunters are welcome to pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the hunting beginning promptly at 11 a.m.
“One thing a little different for DH&L is that we use this as an opportunity to let kids come in and get to know the fire company a little better,” said Sean Christine, lieutenant for DH&L. “People can come in and see what the fire company is all about. Maybe it will stoke interest in joining the company, but more importantly, they can see what we’re all about.”
Kids are allowed to climb through a fire truck and see some fire apparatuses. They’ll also receive a goody bag with activity books and fire safety and prevention tips.
More info: “Dauntless Hook And Ladder Fire Company” on Facebook or 570-374-0011
What: Community Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m.
Where: VFW Carnival Grounds west of Mifflinburg
Cost: Free
After having to cancel last year, the Yoder-Zimmerman VFW Post 1964 and the Forest House Hotel, both in Mifflinburg, are happy to partner this year to continue the tradition of the Community Egg Hunt.
Ashley Williams, manager at the VFW, said she and volunteers from the VFW and the Forest House Hotel will color 4,000 eggs for the big event. There will also be basket giveaways for each age group, as well as a handicapped-accessible area set aside for an egg hunt.
“One of our patrons dresses up as the Easter Bunny,” Williams said. “It’s just a lot of fun for the kids, and we like doing fun things for our community.”
As a community effort, Williams noted other organizations are involved, including the Mifflinburg American Legion, Post 410, Roles Amusement Company, in Muncy, and A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education).
No matter what, all children leave the egg hunt with something special.
“Every kid gets a candy bunny,” Williams said.
More info: “Yoder-Zimmerman VFW Post 1964” on Facebook or 570-966-9254
- Sunday, April 4
What: Served Easter Buffet
When: Three seating times: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Where: The Venue at Liberty Valley, Danville
Cost: $35 per person. Kids 12 – 4, half-price. Kids 3 and under, free.
Leave the cooking to the pros this Easter Sunday and relax at The Venue at Liberty Valley. Dining options are provided by The Venue’s in-house caterer, Catering For You, with entrees of maple peach glazed ham, carved prime rib, panko crusted cod and lemon thyme roasted chicken.
“We’re offering different choices on the menu,” said Jim Kadryna, co-owner of The Venue at Liberty Valley. “It’s a chance for people to come check out the new place in Danville.”
Along with Italian wedding soup and a number of salads, sides and breads, the menu also includes carrot cake, strawberry rhubarb tart, coconut macaroon pie and spring cupcakes.
The Venue has a seating capacity of 500, but with current pandemic guidelines it will be less than 400 people, allowing plenty of room for social distancing. This event is BYOB. Reservations are required, and takeout meals are also available.
The Venue’s English Teas have also been popular, Kadryna said. They will offer a Mother’s Day Tea in May.
More info: 570-284-2182 or “The Venue At Liberty Valley” on Facebook
- Saturday, April 10
What: Adult Egg Hunt
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Mifflinburg VFW carnival grounds
Cost: Tickets are $10 now, $15 at the door
Yoder-Zimmerman VFW Post 1964 Auxiliary, in Mifflinburg, will host their 2nd Annual Adult Egg Hunt next Saturday. This “rain or shine” event is open only to ages 21 and up. Finger foods and snacks will be provided to the hunters of the 300 prize-containing eggs. Prizes include adult novelty items, T-shirts, candy, can coozies, and chips to be redeemed at the bar for mixed drinks, beer and shots. Throughout the day there will be 50/50 raffles, as well.
“We use our funds to send care packages overseas to troops,” said Beth Ulrich, junior vice president of the Auxiliary for Post 1964. “We provide supplies to local veterans, we visit and provide services to veterans in nursing homes and supply families in need at the holidays.”
The Post 1964 Auxiliary board consists of Doug Leitzel, president; Roxy Carl, vice president; Beth Ulrich Jr. junior vice president; Jean Walls, treasurer and Jen Schrader, secretary.
Ulrich noted that the event receives prize donations from a number of local businesses, including Chilly Willy’s Ice Cream, in Hartleton, and the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, the Forest House Hotel, Bing’s Auto Body, Mifflinburg Hotel & Scarlet D Tavern and Wehr’s Beverage, all of Mifflinburg, and many others.
More info: “Yoder-Zimmerman VFW Post 1964” on Facebook or 570-966-9254
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com