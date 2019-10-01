LEWISBURG — About 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12 percent) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime according to BreastCancer.org.
At the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health of Evangelical Community Hospital, every effort is made to educate and inform women on screening and testing options that can help women detect cancer of the breast in its early stages. Breast cancer that’s found early, when it’s small and has not spread, is easier to treat successfully.
To make screening more convenient for women on-the-go, two nights during October will be dedicated to afterhours screening. On Thursday, Oct. 17, and Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Center for Breast Health will stay open and take appointments until 7 p.m. All women over the age of 40 who are due for their annual mammogram are encouraged to take advantage of these afterhours screening opportunities. To schedule an appointment, call 570-522-4200.