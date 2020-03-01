SUNBURY — The Weaver family held their breath as they waited for awards to be announced at a balloon competition in Louisville, Kentucky, last month.
“We all just kind of tensed up,” said Olivia Weaver, 16, part of the Air Weaver family business. “They announced third place then second, and Dad said to us, ‘We’ve been fourth before.’”
But both the first place and People’s Choice awards went to the Weavers, which includes Andy Weaver and his kids, Olivia and Jack, 13.
“It feels great to get first place, but even better is People’s Choice because what’s even more important is how your audience perceives it,” Olivia said. “So if your audience likes you, there is nothing more you can ask for.”
The Weavers performed a skit, complete with balloon art and props, in the stage competition at the 20th annual Twist and Shout Convention, which brings balloon artists from across the United States as well as Germany, Iceland, Israel, the Bahamas, Australia and more.
This was the second time the Air Weaver family has won both the judges’ first place and the People’s Choice. The family has performed eight times and taken home five stage awards over the past 10 years. Their award-winning skit this year was a Star Wars parody called “The Rise of Air Weaver.”
“We take the elements of Star Wars and change them to balloons,” Andy said. “The hero needs to learn how to control and manage the air. Skywalker becomes Air Weaver, master of the air.”
“Dad actually came up with an invention, the airsaber,” Olivia said.
His four-way airsaber wowed the audience and saved Air Weaver in the plotline that all three Weavers collaborate on.
“I write the first draft of the story,” Andy said. “Olivia edits and directs. And then Jack, I call him the punch-up guy. He will come up with an idea, and it’s like, Yes! Let’s do that.”
Twist and Shout’s stage competition is especially challenging because competitors perform for professional entertainers.
“It’s like preaching with a bunch of other pastors in the room,” said Andy, who is a minister at United Lutheran Church, in Sunbury.
“In my opinion, it’s possibly the most difficult of all of the competitions at the convention to place in, let alone win,” said Steven Jones, competition director at Twist and Shout. “Many of the other events revolve around design and technique, but without specific time parameters.”
Stage competitors must stay within a seven-minute window. Going over by even a second can disqualify them.
“Here, competitors have to find a way to not only perform but completely entertain nearly 300 professional entertainers,” Jones said. “This is not an easy task to say the least. Egos among entertainers are quite inflated — forgive the pun — as you can imagine, so in many cases they (the judges and audience) are comparing you to their own performance style. Whether you make them laugh, cry or cheer, you have to find a way to connect with an audience who can be very critical of everything you do.”
“Winning the stage show is quite tricky,” said Drew Ripley, stage manager at Twist and Shout. “The Weavers’ performance was designed, written, and executed perfectly. They created a Star Wars parody that was technically complicated and innovative as they had successfully created balloon lightsabers that actually inflated on command. The script was solid, and they performed it without a noticeable flaw.”
Ripley, a professional balloon artist and entertainer in Canada, appreciated the work the Weavers put into their skit.
“It was quite funny,” he said. “The audience was laughing hard at the right points. Their effects were used for the right moments, and they were professional both on and off stage. They deserved the win for sure.”
“Of all of the acts that evening, they were the clear winner,” said Jones, owner of Balloon Designers, in Seattle. “Their individual performances were polished, their scripting was excellent, they incorporated unique elements in the presentation that invoked humor, drama and excitement, and in the end it absolutely deserved all the accolades and praise it received.
“I am already looking forward to what they come up with in 2021.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send e-mail comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.