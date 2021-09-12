Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, a non-denominational Christian congregation, is holding a grand opening on Sept. 26 to celebrate their new church located at 2823 Old Turnpike Road in Lewisburg.
“We want the community to come to the church and it is open to everybody,” said Kathy Beck, an administrative assistant and bookkeeper with the church.
The grand opening kicks off at 9 a.m. in the church’s new cafe. The space is sprawling with a fireplace, couches and tables.
“The cafe was added after we started building,” said Pastor Robert Rutherford. “The cafe is a great thing because it is a welcoming area and that is where you get to know people and you can sit down to talk,” said Beck.
Free coffee, drinks and pastries will be available at the grand opening.
Worship and Cornerstone Kids will commence at 10:15 a.m. Adults will convene in the worship space that doubles as a gymnasium, while children will meet on the second floor for Sunday school.
For over two years, Cornerstone’s new multi-purpose facility has been under construction. Though construction concluded in January, church members are just now celebrating the grand opening because a number of projects still required completion.
“We needed flooring in the gym where the worship service is held, but now everything is done,” Beck said. “It’s a brand new building.”
Rutherford is excited about the multi-purpose facility that can house a multitude of sports.
“We want to build relationships with our community through a sports ministry and that gives us an opportunity to have conversations about Christ,” Rutherford said.
Cornerstone’s former church was located at 205 Bull Run Crossing in Lewisburg, which is a mile away from the new church, but it did not have space for a sports ministry
The church now hosts pickleball nights on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6:30-9:30 p.m. All ages are welcome and there is no cost to play.
“We have had over 40 people play already,” said Rutherford.
Cornerstone plans to add more sports activities as they continue to finish up the gym.
“We are getting basketball hoops and eventually volleyball (nets),” said Beck.
Rutherford believes the gym will be crucial to the community once colder temperatures arrive.
“We know in the winter there are less opportunities to play sports,” he said. “And people want to be healthy and we believe health begins with the soul. Here, you can have a healthy soul, body and mind.”
Plans are now underway to have an open gym for the community in the near future.
There are also plans to offer sporting activities outside the walls of the church. The church sits on 32 acres, but only 27 of those acres are usable because of wetlands.
“We hope to have sports fields at some point,” Rutherford said. “We have talked about working with travel teams because we know there are so many families invested in sports and a lot of families don’t have sports opportunities because they are blue collar, so we are trying to enter into that ministry.
“I would love to see football on our property, but that is a long way off.”
The church’s sports ministry has already had an impact on the community, Rutherford said.
“We are attracting millennials who have children and who have been de-churched, so we are very attractive because we have a multi-purpose facility and we have staff and students from Bucknell University,” he said.
As the grand opening approaches, Rutherford said he is looking forward to welcoming the public.
“You will get love-bombed at Cornerstone,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what you are thinking in terms of your (faith) because we are a nondenominational evangelical church. It is our job to help you meet, know and grow in your walk with Jesus. There is a non-judgemental spirit here.”