Alma Heflin -- the first American woman test pilot during the World War II era

In order to explain a phase of aviation, an aircraft manufacturer must carefully flight test a brand new plane just produced. It requires a thoroughly trained competent pilot to access a new plane just off the production line and test fly it before selling it to a customer.
Until we learned about the system of flight testing newly manufactured airplanes, we assumed experienced male pilots did the job. That was the routine in the U.S. until the era just before and during World War II. Piper Aircraft Corporation, located during that era in Lock Haven, hired the first American woman test pilot of general aviation airplanes just before World War II.
This is the story of the first lady test pilot of the WWII era, Alma Heflin. She had an interesting and admirable background. In her beginning, she developed an interest and desire to become a pilot of aircraft. After working several years, she saved enough money to attend the Dallas School of Aviation in Texas in 1937.
Returning to her job and saving money after more years of work, she decided to purchase an airplane and went to Piper Aircraft at Lock Haven to do it. She met William Piper, founder and president of his company. He was impressed with her personality and desire to fly and as a result, offered her a job. She eagerly accepted it and began her work there as an apprentice, gradually mastering all phases of Piper Aircraft.
One difficulty she had to cope with was — “working with men who did not want women in their man’s world,” Alma Heflin was quoted as saying. According to the records of her era, she was the first American woman test pilot during the WWII era.
In 1944, when the wasp sent out a call for needed women pilots, Alma Heflin volunteered, but WWII ended before she completed her military training. As a result, she returned to civilian life and earned a master's degree in education from Eastern Washington College in 1949. That same year she married an Air Force pilot named Thomas McCormick.
Surviving WWII and a risky flight testing career, she later earned both a master's degree and PhD and used them to have a distinguished career as an educator, writer and child psychologist. We salute this outstanding lady in several professions — especially in aviation as a pilot!
