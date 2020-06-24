While details remain unclear about the reopening AMC movie theaters located at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, in Snyder County, and on Columbia Blvd., in Bloomsburg, chain spokesperson Ryan Noonan is confident things will resume soon.
“We have not specified which theaters will be among the 450 to reopen on July 15, but as that number is nearly 75 percent of our circuit, we anticipate that guests will be able to return to their favorite AMC theaters in most, if not all, major markets on that day,” he said. “If not that day, then the remaining theaters should open within the next week.”
The reopening schedule for specific theatres will be communicated in early July. During the weeks leading up to new major theatrical releases, AMC will be showing popular repertory titles made available from its studio partners. Those titles and ticket price information will be announced prior to reopening.
The company’s goal is to have all theaters reopened in time for Disney’s release of “Mulan” on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” on July 31.
AMC will institute a “comprehensive” health and sanitation program, according to Noonan, and to encourage social distancing, seat capacity limitations will follow four phases.
“In phase 1 of theatre operations, which begins July 15, ticket availability in all AMC auditoriums will be capped initially at a maximum of 30 percent of the normal seating capacity. AMC will block out every other row in non-recliner auditoriums,” according to a press release obtained from the group. “In phase 2 of theatre operations, ticket availability in all AMC auditoriums will be capped at a maximum of 40 percent of seating capacity. AMC also will implement seat blocking in all of its auditoriums.”
Phase 3, expected to be implemented near Labor Day weekend, will allow up to 50 percent capacity, and phase 4 — a complete return to normal operations — will hopefully be in place by Thanksgiving, according to the release.
“After a painful almost four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, we are delighted to announce that movies are coming back to the big screen at AMC,” said Adam Aron, president and CEO of AMC. “Our next 100 years of making smiles happen officially begin at approximately 450 theatres across the United States on July 15. I cannot emphasize enough how much care and attention to detail we have taken in developing AMC Safe & Clean, our absolute commitment to optimizing the health and safety of our theatres for our guests and associates.”
In addition to social distancing and sanitation standards, AMC will require all workers and guests to wear masks while in the facility, except when eating and drinking. More specific procedures, guidelines and expectations at AMC, per its national press release, include:
Enhanced cleaning procedures
• Every auditorium will be cleaned between each showtime with enhanced hard surface disinfection including doors, handrails, recliner buttons and tray tables. There will be extra time allocated between showtimes to allow a full, thorough cleaning of each auditorium.
• Auditorium fixtures and seating areas will be disinfected nightly using electrostatic sprayers.
• All high-touch areas including door handles, stanchions, service counters, handrails, escalator rails, benches, and restroom fixtures will be routinely disinfected. Self-service Freestyle machines will be sanitized routinely, and sanitation stations with sanitizing wipes and/or hand sanitizer will be provided immediately nearby for guest use.
• Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be found throughout theatres for guest use as well.
• The products used for sanitation and disinfection at AMC are EPA approved for use against viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens including COVID-19.
Associate and guest safety
• All theatre associates are required to wear masks while in the theatre.
• All theatre associates will take their temperature and undergo a health assessment screening prior to their shift. If any theatre associate is found to have a fever or symptoms, or self-reports a fever or symptoms, he or she will not work but will be compensated nonetheless.
• FDA approved hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the theatre for associate and guest use. A hand-sanitizing station will be available near areas where guests interact with AMC equipment including box-office, greeter, food & beverage area and restrooms.
• All AMC guests are required to wear masks, except while eating and drinking. Those who are unwilling to wear a mask will not be admitted or allowed to stay. For guests who would like to purchase a mask upon arrival, they will be available for $1 at all locations.
• Disinfectant wipes will be available to guests by request.
Contactless ticketing
• AMC strongly recommends that guests use AMC’s world-class online ticketing and mobile app for ticketless entry. Not only does this save time at the box office, but it minimizes the amount of interactions for a guest.
• For guests who would like to purchase their tickets at the theatre, AMC also offers Automated Box Offices, which will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.
• For those unable to use AMC’s contactless ticketing, guests can purchase their tickets at the box office or the guest service station at all theatres.
Food and beverage
• Menu selections have been temporarily reduced at all AMC locations to ensure a more efficient service, minimizing the amount of time it takes to prepare and serve while reducing wait times.
• Food & Beverage transactions will be contactless using credit, debit, or gift cards only. Any guests who want to pay with cash will need to convert their cash into a gift card at either the box office or guest services.
• Except where prohibited by state or local guidelines, guests may select their own drinks from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. All Freestyle machine touchscreens will be sanitized frequently. Where self-serve is prohibited AMC associates will serve the guests from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines.
• To decrease time spent by guests at and around concession stands, AMC is greatly expanding the mobile food & beverage ordering capabilities through the AMC website and mobile app. In the weeks and months following the resumption of operations, AMC expects that guests will be able to “order ahead” at nearly 600 locations.
Guest communications
• Signage will be placed throughout theatres to educate guests as to AMC Safe & Clean protocols.
• Social distancing decals will be affixed throughout theatres to facilitate appropriate distancing between guests.
• Where helpful, various points within theatres will be marked for one-way walking flows.
AMC recognizes that public health situations continue to evolve, and as such, AMC Safe & Clean will continue to evolve as needed as we move ahead.