MIFFLINBURG – A full range of emotions will touch people as two musicians hit the stage and perform from the heart.
Crystal Bowersox with special guest David Luning will be featured 7 p.m. Sunday night at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
This will be the second time we have hosted Crystal,” said John Rattie, programming/tech/advance at the Rusty Rail. “The last time the show was top notch. Crystal is an unbelievable vocalist and great songwriter. This time David Luning will also be on stage, and it will be our first time hosting David so we are excited. It’s just going to be a great night.”
An Ohio native now living in Nashville, Bowersox draws on various influences for her music, including folk-pop, classic rock soul, blues and country. She auditioned for the ninth season of American Idol and left the soundstage for the recording studio. She has released two LP’s, two EPs and several singles and has become an advocate and inspiration for people living with Type 1 Diabetes.
“People will love Crystal’s message to stay true to oneself,” said Nick Hower, of Titan Music Agency. “She’s an old soul with the voice to match. Her performances are unique, lively, and fun.”
Luning realized he wanted to be a singer after hearing country-folk singer John Prine. He dropped out of Berklee College of Music in Boston and returned to his home in California and devoted himself to songwriting and performing.
Rolling Stone has called Luning a ‘rebellious troubadour.’ He has shared the stage with Tedeschi Trucks, Chris Issak, Robert Earl Keen, Jay Leno, Son Volt and Jackie Greene, among others.
“Luning’s music has been described as ‘gritty, joyful, soulful Americana with his earnest songwriting, lively storytelling and humor, and rich, captivating voice,’” said Penelope Grzebik, managing director and artistic relations with Grez Music.