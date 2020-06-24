Ann Kerstetter Band encourages audiences to boogie -- at a distance

LEWISBURG — Dance by your table, keep some space between you and others, and have a blast — social-distancing style — while enjoying wine and music.
The Ann Kerstetter Band will perform Friday night, 7 p.m., at Fero’s Vineyards and Winery.
Consisting of Kerstetter, singer and guitarist Bryan Noaker, singer and bass player Bill Stetz, and drummer Jack Lawton, the band has played at Fero’s in the past, said Tara Montis, tasting room assistant. The winery is glad to be hosting the group again, now that state-mandated coronavirus quarantine measures are being relaxed.
“Oh, my gosh, Ann Kerstetter is very personable with the crowd,” Montis said. “She really likes to get everyone involved. She’s an amazing performer.”
This will be the Ann Kerstetter Band’s second performance since local counties have “gone green” in the state’s quarantine phasing. Last Sunday the band played at the Sunbury Social Club, maintaining reasonable social distancing.
“It went really well. We were far away from the crowd,” Kerstetter said, estimating about a 30-foot distance. “Because you really can’t wear a mask when you’re singing. People were spaced out, sitting in the grass or at tables that were distanced apart, and I know Fero’s will do that too.”
Fero’s breezy, open pavilion allows for social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available, Montis said.
At the Social Club, Kerstetter said, rather than hitting the dance floor people “kind of boogied” standing at their stables. It was important to her that the audience was kept at a distance from the band, for the audience members’ protection.
“The bottom line is, you’ve got to be smart. You’ve got to think of other people,” Kerstetter said. “That’s more or less what we’re asking people to think about. Be aware. It’s not all about you.”
Along with wine and beer, there will be wine slushies, something relatively new for Fero’s.
“People are enjoying our slushies,” Montis said. “We never did them before. It’s a fun way to incorporate our wine into the slushy.”
Fero’s will host other events throughout the summer, including a wine, yoga and goat party with Buttinhead Farms Goat Yoga on July 24, and another appearance by the Ann Kerstetter Band on July 25.
Watch Fero’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more events as they become available, but for this weekend, the Ann Kerstetter Band is the main event.
“We always engage the crowd,” Kerstetter said. “No matter if it’s five people or a hundred. We are entertainers as well as musicians.”
“She plays music that gets a lot of people singing along,” Montis said. “We love having her here.”
