Annual race will raise funds for youth organizations

MIDDLEBURG — Come Saturday morning, several people will have had a good workout, and several borough youth organizations will have received some much-appreciated funding.
The Sixth Annual 5K Walk/Run sponsored by the Middleburg Area Kiwanis Club and the Susquehanna Ridge Runners Club begins at 8 a.m. Saturday (registration at 7 a.m.) in the Middleburg Fireman’s Field.
The course starts near the Fireman Carnival Grounds on Edmond Avenue in front of the baseball field then follows Furnace Road before doubling back to circle Charles Park near the pond and return to the starting point. It is typically held the same week as the Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
“It’s a relatively flat course,” said Barry Schaub, Kiwanis Club secretary, adding, “The Kiwanis Club supports youth initiatives in the local area, and also the Middleburg Pool.”
The local Boy Scout troop usually pitches in to run the water station at the end of Furnace Road, Schaub said, but with social distancing concerns this year, the station will probably be self-serve. Still, even with the changes induced by pandemic restrictions, club members expect the 5K to be as fun as ever.
“I see a lot of family groups running in it,” Schaub said. “It’s a family event.”
Participants are divided into classifications: Ages 10-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-plus. Children under the age of 10 are welcome to join in the 2K Run.
“We have some of the same people coming back each year,” said Lee Shamory, former secretary and now assistant to the secretary. “We do this to raise money for the kids in the community.”
The money benefits a number of organizations, including the Seven Bridges District Scout Units, youth soccer and baseball, and the community swimming pool.
“We support kids,” Shamory said. “It’s very important for youth organizations to be able to function.”
Golf towels will be awarded to First, Second and Third place winners. For more information, visit “Middleburg Kiwanis 5K” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.