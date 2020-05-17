One of the vilest low-tech weapons in the modern army’s arsenal is napalm, a mixture of gas or petroleum, white phosphorus, and a thickening agent. Whether dropped as incendiary bombs or jetted in flamethrowers, napalm kills by burning its victims alive. Because of the phosphorus in it, the gel is difficult to wipe from skin and clothes and burns to the bone.
Napalm became a favorite weapon in the Vietnam War, dumped by American airplanes on jungle trails and camps as well as villages suspected of harboring the enemy. It killed civilians as well as Viet Cong indiscriminately, burnt forests, crops, and farm animals, and destroyed property.
Fifty-two years ago today, Jesuit priest and award-winning poet Daniel Berrigan, his brother Philip (also a priest), and seven other Catholic pacifists felt called by God to take a stand against a war that used such a terrible and unholy weapon.
Entered a municipal building in Catonsville, Maryland, they scooped nearly 400 draft files into wicker baskets, took them outside, poured homemade napalm over them, and set them on fire.
Then, joining hands, they prayed around the ashes of the incinerated records until the police arrived to arrest them on federal charges of violating the 1967 Selective Service Act.
Dan Berrigan, who was sentenced to two years for his civil disobedience — or, as Christians call it, holy obedience — later explained in free verse why he and his companions, who became known as the Catonsville Nine, deliberately broke the law:
Our apologies good friends
for the fracture of good order the burning of paper
instead of children the angering of the orderlies
in the front parlor of the charnel house
We could not so help us God do otherwise
For we are sick at heart our hearts
give us no rest for thinking of the Land of Burning Children
Magnificent words for an act that God surely smiled upon, even if many Americans at the time falsely labeled the Catonsville Nine traitors, cowards and communists.
All they were, the Nine said, were Christians simply trying to live the Gospel.
Dan Berrigan continued fracturing good order for the sake of Christian peace and justice until his death four years ago at the age of 94. To the very end, he consistently witnessed against war, economic inequality, and political oppression through public demonstrations — for which he was arrested many times — books, lectures, and poetry.
In the heyday of the Cold War, he participated in anti-nuclear actions sponsored by the Plowshares Movement, co-founded by him and his brother Philip. Taking literally the prophet Isaiah’s image of swords hammered into plowshares, people associated with the movement risked stiff prison sentences to symbolically hammer on nuclear warheads at military installations. The point, of course, wasn’t to destroy the weapons, but to awaken the nation’s conscience to the horror of such weapons.
As Richard McCormack, another Jesuit pacifist, insisted, to build a nuclear weapon — or, for that matter, any weapon of mass destruction — is a sin.
Believing as Christians do, or at least should, that humans, made in God’s image, possess an intrinsic dignity, Berrigan embraced a consistent ethic of life by also taking stands against capital punishment, euthanasia and abortion. Just as conservative Christians deplored his anti-war activities, liberal ones were befuddled and angered by his condemnation of abortion. But Berrigan knew that human life, from womb to tomb, was sacred.
Berrigan, a genuine Christian and person of conscience, never believed he had any other option than to take Jesus’s message of peace and justice literally. As he wrote in one of his poems:
Killing is a disorder
life and gentleness and community and unselfishness
is the only order we recognize
God grant that all of us, Christian and otherwise, come to see what good Dan Berrigan saw.
Fr. Kerry Walters pastors Holy Spirit American National Catholic Church. www.ancclewisburgpa.org. An earlier version of this column appeared 4 years ago.