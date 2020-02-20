FEB. 20-23
PLAY/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna’s Department of Theatre presents “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” a play by Jane Chambers, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22, and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23, in the Degenstein Center Theater. “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” is a warm and thoughtful play about love, friendship, loss and recovery. Tickets: $10/adults and $8/non-SU students and senior citizens. For tickets and info, call the box office weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. at 570-372-2787.
FEB. 20 THROUGH APRIL 17
THEME SHOW/Bloomsburg
A new show entitled "Mask-arade" opens at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., on Feb. 20 and runs until April 17. It is a theme show and consists of paintings as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. An artist reception held 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22.
FEB. 20
DJ/Lewisburg
DJ Chris Elio entertains 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
BOOK DISCUSSION/Middleburg
The book discussion, "Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen, begins at 6:45 p.m. at the Middleburg Borough Building.
PUB HANG/Millheim
A Pub Hang with Poe Valley Troubs, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT/Sunbury
Family Movie Night at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Come in your pajamas and bring pillows and blankets. All ages are welcome to attend. For movie title call 570-286-2461.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family-friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Ramblin' Dan Stevens performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 220 W. Fourth St.
CONCERT AT NOON/Williamsport
Lycoming College presents a "Concert at Noon" on campus at the Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall in the Shangraw Performance Hall. Music faculty Dick Adams (saxophone), along with Bruce Bozyk (bass), Dave Miller (piano), and Bob Leidhecker (drums), will present an afternoon concert of jazz standards. Free and open to the public and complimentary refreshments will be served.
FEB. 21-24
THEATRE & DANCE PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Bucknell University’s Department of Theatre and Dance present The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson at 7:30 p.m. in the Tustin Studio Theatre Friday through Monday, Feb. 21-24. In her “mostly a comedy,” America’s most-produced living playwright pens three historical women, and one that history forgot, to forcefully take the stage and re-carve themselves into the dismembered memories of the Reign of Terror. From here, they speak the truths about art and activism, feminism and fervor, misogyny and myopia, finally (somewhat) agreeing on the rights that all women should have (not just the privileged ones) but didn’t get the opportunity to or were stopped short of by their oppression, erasure and/or untimely deaths. Due to the adult themes, the suggested age is 12 and older. Tickets: $12/adults, $7/Bucknell students and senior citizens, available at bucknell.edu/boxoffice, 570-577-1000 or any Campus Box Office location.
FEB. 21
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-10 p.m. at the Lewisburg American Legion. Open to the public. A non-smoking venue.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Brandon Barnhart performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. at The Den, 449 Woodlawn Ave., Route 61.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
SHS Classic Rock — live music from 8-10 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
FEB. 22
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky and Harv perform 8-10 p.m. at Rock God Beer, Continental Boulevard.
JAZZ MUSIC/Harrisburg
Gerald Veasley's Unscripted Jazz Series featuring Carol Riddick and Gerald Veasley, 7:30-11 p.m. at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. I Got Life is an event that explores the powerful music and empowering messages of Nina Simone. The presentation moves through four aspects of Simone’s songbook: Quest, Passion, Fury and Hope. Vocalist Carol Riddick and bassist Gerald Veasley lead an ensemble that re-imagines Nina Simone’s work with inventive energy. To purchase tickets: https://www.whitakercenter.org/events/detail/gerald-veasley039s-unscripted-jazz-series
NATIVE AMERICANS PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Union County Historical Society will offer the program "Native Americans of Central Pennsylvania” at 11 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. According to presenter and local historian Bruce Teeple, "Many of the ideas we have about the people called ‘Indians' or 'Native Americans' come from movies, television, or books loaded with obsolete information. Over the past 50 years, historians have questioned everything we think we know about the Original People.” Free and open to the public. To reserve seats: 570-523-1172.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Live bands, chosen differently each week, perform at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
ORCHESTRA CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Bucknell University Orchestra will play a free concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. With a repertoire ranging from the great orchestral classics to Broadway and film music, the Bucknell Orchestra is recognized throughout the region for its diverse, imaginative programs and quality performances.
CHILI COOKOFF & AUCTION/Mifflinburg
The 31st Annual Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc. (PACFI) Chili Cookoff & Auction begins at 10 a.m. (auctions begins at 1 p.m.) at the Scarlet D, 264 Chestnut St. Cost: Chili cookoff, $15 for single entries, $25 for two entries, and $30 for three entries (entries must be received by noon). Info: Visit the PACFI Chili Cookoff and Auction page on Facebook. To pre-register for the chili cookoff, call the Scarlet D at 570-966-5400 or Logan Roush at 570-217-4336.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Ma'am performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
The band Old School performs at 8 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, 940 Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. $5 cover charge. Cash bar and food available. Open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake & The Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
4 Brick Stop live music from 8-10 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
FEB. 23
PRESENTATION & CONVERSATION/Selinsgrove
The Green Team of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will offer a Hot Topic Conversation on Creation Care and Creation Justice at 9:15 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. The presentation and conversation will help you tune in to the “Sustaining Creation” theme and actions of their Lenten Season. The event is at no cost and is open to the public. The church is at 400 N. Market St. Info: www.saintpauls-ucc.org or 570-374-8749.
HONORS BAND FESTIVAL/Selinsgrove
The 28th annual Honors Band Festival will conclude with the finale concert at 3 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium at Susquehanna University. This unique event recognizes the achievements of exceptional high school musicians.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Frank Wicher and Chris Trasatti perform 5-8 p.m. at Skeeters Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley, featuring John "Lloyd" Kistner and Billy "Rock" Kerstetter, founding members of Harpo, perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. No cover.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James perform noon to 4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
BUDDY HOLLY/Williamsport
Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story presented at 3 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Buddy tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months, the Texas-born boy revolutionized the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen. To purchase tickets: https://www.caclive.com/event/broadway-buddy/
FEB. 24
ALICE POPE SHADE LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Mary Robinson, one of the world’s most respected advocates for climate justice and Ireland’s first female president, will deliver the Alice Pope Shade Lecture, “How Faith has Impacted My Life,” at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. Robinson currently leads the Mary Robinson Foundation — Climate Justice, a center for thought leadership, education and advocacy for the poor and disempowered in the world who are disproportionately threatened by climate change.
FEB. 25
TRIVIA/Lewisburg
Trivia hosted by Bucknell University's student committee, 9 p.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Middle Road Acoustic, Damian Gessel and Jamie Rodgers performs favorite hits, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
FEB. 26 THROUGH MARCH 1
PRODUCTION/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University Players will present Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-29 and at 3 p.m. March 1 at Alvina Krause Theatre. The production is directed by BU associate professor David A. Miller. Will you go on a journey with Everybody? A journey from which you may never return? When "God" (always referred to with air quotes) summons Death to fetch Everybody to give an account of their life, Everybody begins their frenetic journey to prepare for their "presentation" and to enlist someone to go with them, if at all possible, or at very least help with the preparation. In this humorous and heartfelt modern riff on the medieval Everyman story, an ensemble of nine actors take on 26 characters. Five of the actors will not know which characters they will play until an on-stage lottery, early in the play, determines their casting for the performance. Tickets are free for BU students/CGA activities cardholders, $6/adults, $4/students/seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance in person or over the phone at the Arts in Bloom Box Office, located in the lobby of the Haas Center for the Arts. For hours and contact information, visit https://bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom. Tickets also may be purchased starting an hour before curtain time at the Alvina Krause Theatre, if seats are still available. The production features mature language and themes.
FEB. 26
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic hosted by Bill Russum, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.