For the past several years, our Applause section of The Daily Item has provided an extensive report of the region's entertainment-based events for the upcoming week.
As we navigate into the first real event-free weekend -- with the potential for shutdowns to continue indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus situation -- it may seem pointless to keep producing a section based entirely on events.
However, our Applause package typically goes beyond the scheduled activities to the people, venues and inspirations that create them. We have provided a look into the region's music, art, performing art and comedy genres. We have met so many amazing, multi-talented people through this section, and we are not ready to stop sharing their stories, especially at a time such as this.
We will continue our weekly Keeping the Beat podcast -- a venture started in June of 2019 with weekly episodes sharing the music and the stories of the region's diverse set of musicians. This week, you'll learn about Jim McClincy, the Singing Mailman.
While we may change how we produce the podcast -- doing interviews via phone and/or internet vs. in person -- the goal is to still provide an in-depth look at how our musicians found their craft and why they love making a difference within our Valley.
An example of that includes K.J. Reimensnyder-Wagner, who has strived throughout her musical career to uplift those who are struggling and she doubles down on that strategy during the coronavirus shutdowns. We share a story on how she is offering a streaming music program starting today to make an impact.
We will continue to share stories of the people behind the unique sounds and sights of our region's rich art tapestry. We will provide updates about ongoing programs (such as our #ValleyMusicals initiative) as a clear course of action materializes and we will be ready to continue our extensive look into events and activities in the region as they start returning to the landscape.
If you have suggestions on stories you'd like to see in our Applause section during this unique time, please send them our way. You can email me directly at jzaktansky@dailyitem.com