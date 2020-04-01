When the shutdown is lifted, how will you say you spent your time? Reading good books benefits our minds no matter what else is going on around us, so we asked local authors what they’re reading or what they’d recommend to others. Read on for their suggestions.
John L. Moore, author, freelance writer, storyteller
Just now, I’m reading two books and starting to nibble at a third. The one I’m nibbling at is Jennifer Weiner’s “Goodnight Nobody.” I met Jennifer at a writers’ conference in Allentown 15 years ago when “In Her Shoes,” one of her early novels, was being made into a movie starring Cameron Diaz and Shirley MacLaine. She was a humorous, engaging speaker, and as the conference ended she cheerfully autographed a copy of her “Good in Bed” for my sister-in-law.
I’m also reading a non-fiction biography of one of the Revolutionary War’s most colorful and controversial officers in the Continental Army. “Major General Charles Lee: Self before Country,” by Dominick Mazzagetti, tells the story of how in December 1776 British dragoons captured Lee in his slippers and a soiled shirt. Released a year later, Lee rejoined George Washington’s army in 1778 only to lose his command following the Battle of Monmouth. This book appeals to history buffs with a serious interest in the American Revolution, but it’s not easy reading.
I just read a really good mystery novel by John “Jack” Lindermuth, who lives in Coal Township. “Practice to Deceive” is a fast-paced detective novel. The protagonist is Sticks Hetrick, the recently retired police chief of fictional Swatara Creek, Pa., He and his wife, Anita, are enjoying a Caribbean cruise when a murder occurs. Sticks, of course, has to help solve the case even though his wife objects vigorously. To Anita, Sticks is a vacationing retiree.
Jack’s ability to write credible dialogue and descriptive prose while weaving a believable plot makes the story entertaining. I kept guessing who the villain was, but the author’s skill with misdirection repeatedly led me astray.
Eric Ambler, author of “State of Siege,” was one of my favorite writers 50 years ago. I expected the novel to provide suspense (it did) and political intrigue (it did that, too). But I didn’t expect a tender love story that involved a cynical man and a fatalistic woman. I’ll keep this book and read it again in a year or two.
In “The Plague,” by Albert Camus, a bacterial plague sweeps through the town of Oran in North Africa during the 1940s. At first, the rats die, and then the people do, too. When Dr. Bernard Rieux attempts to persuade the city officials that they must act to head off an epidemic, he meets resistance. Eventually, all of Oran is subjected to a months-long quarantine, and thousands of people perish.
The book makes for grim reading, but it’s long been one of my favorite novels. On one level, it’s a political allegory about the rise of fascism during the 1930s and ‘40s. On another, it’s a straight-forward story about a city afflicted by a terrible disease.
Sue A. Fairchild, Watsontown, editor, blog coordinator, writer
At any given moment, I’m reading at least three books, not counting the ones I edit. As a professional editor, I like to read a variety of books to keep on track with what’s happening in different genres. I also like to read classics to see how the written word has changed over the years.
Most recently, I finished “Blind Courage,” by Bill Irwin and David McCasland, which tells the story of how Bill walked the Appalachian Trail despite being blind. It was truly an inspiring tale, and I’d recommend it to everyone. I also recently finished “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” an excellent tale written from the perspective of one of Kentucky’s first traveling librarians. If you love history, books, and strong women characters, you’ll fall in love with this book.
Marsha Hubler, Middleburg, director of Montrose Christian Writers Conference and author of the best-selling Keystone Stables Series
I am reading the Bible to glean daily words of encouragement from the Lord. What better work could anyone read than the Bible during this difficult time? Two books in particular, Psalms and Proverbs, are full of uplifting verses to help us keep our minds focused on what’s important right now—depending on God and sharing His love with others. Psalm 46:1 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
Hubler also recommended “A Love Worth Giving: Living in the Overflow of God’s Love,” by Max Lucado. It examines the love of God and how it “can fill you and leave you with a love worth giving.”
Patricia Mather Parker, Lewisburg, author of “The Abode”
I’ve been reading an intense, complicated, and wonderful trilogy by N.K. Jemison, called “The Broken Earth Trilogy.” Jemison is the first person ever to win science fiction’s prestigious Hugo Award three times, one each year for three years for the books in this trilogy. If you’re looking for an absorbing read that might even take you through to the end of this quarantine, I recommend these books or anything else N.K. Jemison has ever written.
Kathie Mitchell, Milton, author of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” essays and other stories
As is a daily habit, I’m continuing to read and study the Bible for peace of mind and hope. And yes, God does use adversity to draw us closer to Him.
Some of the books I like to use to help study the Bible are the “Bible Knowledge Commentary,” and “The Complete Word Study Dictionary” (which gives in-depth meanings of the Hebrew and Greek used to write the original manuscripts).
Caz Russell, Milton, of Milton, leadership speaker, trainer and coach
My goal is to read one book a month, and I must say I have accomplished it for the last 18 months, although, some were not so interesting but were necessary in my personal self-development. To read is to know.
One of my top ten books is “Personality Plus,” by Florence Littauer. Want to understand why we do the things we do? Want to understand why our spouse or loved ones do the things they do? This book will give you some key insights into our personalities and behaviors of ourselves and others. Definitely a top ten book for me.
John Deppen, Northumberland, is the author of more than five hundred newspaper and magazine articles, and a former nonprofit executive director.
There are two brief but powerful books I’d recommend at any time, but especially now. Nobel Peace Prize recipient Elie Wiesel wrote the book, “Open Heart,” after his experience with emergency open heart surgery. For people who are anxious about so many medical uncertainties right now, this book is a hopeful, thoughtful book, and can be read easily in a day. Like many people, Wiesel was initially dismissive of the crisis he faced, but when it took on a life-and-death urgency, he trusted his medical team to do what was necessary.
Another book I would recommend is “The Art of Inventing Hope—Intimate Conversations with Elie Wiesel.” We’re all looking for hope right now, and author Howard Reich discovered during his friendship with Wiesel that the survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Buchenwald was a master of inventing hope where none seemed to exist. In many of his books, Wiesel documented his searing experiences with the dark side of humanity, but he also refused to give in to despair.
Yes, there is reason to despair during our COVID-19 crisis, but there is greater reason to hope, even if we have to invent it ourselves.
Susan H. O’Connell, Mt. Pleasant Mills, author of “A Place to Start”
Norman Vincent Peale has three books I received while raising my daughter alone, including “The Power of Positive Thinking,” “The Positive Principle Today,” and “Enthusiasm Makes the Difference.” I turn to them during the quarantine for they serve to change negative thoughts when you need a lift, as many do during anxiety-producing times.
For example, Peale speaks of a man dying of “grudgitis” whose mind was so full of hatred he did not have the strength to combat illness. It emphasizes the importance of a good mental attitude when overcoming ailments.
Also for adult and youth is “Nobody’s Boy” by Hector Malot. The imagination lights up for people traveling in Europe. It’s a vivid book about an orphaned youth, Remi, who becomes sold to a street musician. He experiences, through many countries, exciting times among unique individuals (like an organ grinder with a monkey) and other families with poignant feelings. This book will surely win your heart during this time of quarantine.
Barb Yorks, Jersey Shore, pastor of the Wesley United Methodist Church, in Selinsgrove, and writer of newspaper columns, short stories, newsletter articles and devotionals.
I think “Sabbath,” by Wayne Muller, is a good book, particularly during this quarantine. It’s an easy read and offers gentle ways to observe Sabbath rest.
Edna Cravitz, Selinsgrove, author of “Keep Running, Maggie McRooney”
I enjoy reading juvenile fiction, and Joyce Magnin’s “Jelly Bean Summer” is the reason I so enjoy diving into this genre.
“Jelly Bean Summer” will make you laugh, get all teary-eyed, and will delightfully—and heartbreakingly—surprise you with, well, unexpected surprises. The story is beautifully written—a must-read with a determined protagonist, real characters and engaging events. Historical fiction set in 1968, the story’s about a young girl who’s had it with her older teenage sister. She can’t stand sharing her bedroom with her sister anymore, so the girl decides to move out. And she does … onto the roof. And because she’s living on the roof, something unexpected and wonderful happens … a rooftop friendship with another roof dweller. “Jelly Bean Summer” will surely make you a fan of juvenile fiction and Joyce Magnin’s books.
Jill Marie Thomas, Lewisburg, devotional writer and author of books including “Twisted, Mindful Pretzel Consumption,” about her family’s business, Tom Sturgis Pretzels
I’m currently reading “Travels with Rachel: In Search of South America,” by George Mahood.
Sadly, I had to postpone a European river cruise that I was to leave for on April 10, and so I’m craving the travel I cannot have right now. This book is funny, and laughing during these trying times is a good thing.