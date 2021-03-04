LEWISBURG — Downtown Lewisburg is known for its charming shops and architecture, but hidden one block behind Market Street are some eye-catching murals dancing with color, whimsy and special meaning.
Art lovers can find the Modern Art murals in Cherry Alley, half a block north of Market Street between Third and Fourth Streets. Look for the reds, blues and yellows on a white background — and a salmon-colored wall.
The murals are the creations of Jim Reid, who was born in Philadelphia in 1960 and splits his time between Lewisburg and Barcelona, Spain.
“Bob Albin, who owns a building on Cherry Alley, was looking for someone to do a mural on a cinderblock wall,” Reid said. “He approached me, I presented a few designs, he chose one, and we started in June 2020. After that, Bob and I got the idea to do more murals in the alley to make an outdoor gallery.
“We got permission from other building owners and started a GoFundMe page under the name Modern Art Alley to raise funds for materials and to compensate my time. I want to thank those that contributed to realize this project. I am eager to resume painting on the first day of spring.”
Della Hutchison, vice president of the Lewisburg Arts Council, watched as the blank walls were transformed into playful splashes of color.
“It’s been fun, too, to watch the murals as they progress,” Hutchison said. “For example, one of my favorite elements is the little bird emerging from the green rectangle. That wasn’t part of Jim’s original design, but I love it! And Jim tells such a cute story about the bird.”
“The murals that I am working on are not in my own style; they’re homages to some of my favorite modern artists such as Joan Miro, Henri Matisse, Picasso, Alexander Calder. The next mural will pay tribute to Hilma af Klint,” Reid said. “I am hoping that I can use these walls as an introduction to art appreciation. My website, XimRei.art, has detailed photos of the murals and will eventually have a page dedicated to the stories behind each artist that I was inspired by.”
As to that bird jumping out of the green rectangle, one of Reid’s murals is titled “Catalunya,” a region in Spain that he described as one of his “favorite places on Earth.”
“It is alleged that there were Monk Parrots from South America being sold on Las Ramblas, a pedestrian street where one could buy flowers, jewelry, trinkets of all sorts, newspapers from around the world and exotic birds,” Reid said.
Somehow, dozens of the parrots escaped or were set free, and today they fly about the skies and trees of Barcelona, the capital of Catalunya, Reid said.
“I paid tribute to this story in my mural by showing a Monk Parrot wandering out of Parc de la Ciutadella,” he said.
Accustomed to working in solitude, Reid wasn’t sure how he would feel painting while people strolled by.
“On a personal level, I was surprised at how comfortable I was painting in public,” he said.
Reid’s first mural, located behind Wilson Ross women’s clothing store, features “childlike art” like stars and simple shapes in bright, bold colors — red, yellow, blue — that celebrate several of his “firsts,” as explained in “The Murals of ‘Modern Art Alley,’” by Della Hutchison (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1gJ-FlGsGCkOST1p_GhAqD9u2OJE5LpZkQYulCmJMnQk/edit?usp=sharing).
As simplistic as the murals are, they tell stories to those willing to study them and learn. Even the salmon pink background of the second mural, just a few doors down from the first, was chosen to make people “feel like they were in the Caribbean or the Mediterranean when they walked there,” Reid said.
Images of coral reefs, pyramids, a ladder and a bull have special meanings. Breaking a bit from the Modern Art theme, Reid painted what looks like eyes and lips, the “signature image” of Miles Foreman, a Lewisburg artist who was killed in a car accident at the age of 17.
Reid hopes other artists will be inspired to add more murals in town.
“Just this week, I read an article about Lewisburg Neighborhoods (www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org) doing a public art workshop and discussing plans for murals on the railroad piers. If anyone is interested, please go to their website,” he said.
Hutchison encourages people to step behind Market Street to enjoy the atmosphere of “Modern Art Alley.”
“The colors make me happy,” she said. “When it’s dreary, just looking at photos of the murals reminds me that brighter days are coming. And at times like this, that’s a pretty comforting and powerful message.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com