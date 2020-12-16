Artist donates piece to help Campus Theatre celebrate 80 years

LEWISBURG — Like a shining theater marquee on a dark night, an offer from a local artist will bring much-needed funds to a downtown business preparing for a big anniversary.
To kick off their upcoming 80th anniversary celebration, The Campus Theatre will offer an original painting as well as a limited edition of 80 fine art giclées of the watercolor, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” graciously donated by award-winning local artist Sandy O’Connor.
Additionally, the theatre will run the actual movie on a large outdoor screen starting at 5 p.m. Friday night, the last Downtown Shoppers Night in Lewisburg. Andy Seal, technical director for The Campus Theatre, will set up a screen on top of the marquee and project the film, adding a festive air as shoppers move from store to store.
O’Connor’s painting depicts The Campus Theatre, glowing on a snowy night as a couple strolls by arm-in-arm beneath the title of the featured movie, Frank Capra’s classic “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Brushstrokes Gallery Art Supplies will donate framing for the original.
“We're happy to offer this print for sale to support the theatre, and humbled by Sandy's generosity,” said Scotta Magnelli, executive director of The Campus Theatre. “Stay tuned for even more exciting, nostalgic offerings as we plan our 80th Anniversary celebration.”
“Given that the Theatre has been shuttered since last March, I reached out to present the idea of using my painting as a fundraiser,” O’Connor said. “In the process, I learned that next year, on Jan. 17, the Theatre will be celebrating its 80th anniversary. In recognition, and in addition to auctioning off the original watercolor, I made the offer to produce 80 limited-edition giclées to sell through The Campus Theatre website.”
Meaning “spray of dots,” giclée prints are made through an exacting process that creates a long-lasting, museum-quality work of art. Each is signed and numbered by O’Connor
“I think Sandy did an absolutely amazing job capturing the essence of our theatre as well as downtown Lewisburg during the holidays,” said Donna Padilla, director of outreach and fundraising at The Campus Theatre. “This piece has such a widespread appeal as well because it depicts the serenity of small-town living, and who couldn’t use more of that energy in this day and age?”
O’Connor was struck by the beauty of The Campus Theatre from her first visit to town. Since living here for a couple of years, she has acquired an even greater appreciation for the iconic building.
“Through friends, I’ve learned that it’s the place where people have gone on their first dates, where they’ve gotten married and celebrated anniversaries,” she said. “In short, it is the heartbeat of the downtown.”
Her feelings toward Lewisburg inspired the movie title she chose for her painting.
“At the onset, I didn’t have a definite movie title picked out for the marquee,” she said. “I knew it should relate to the holidays and maybe romance, with the couple strolling under the marquee. But then it struck me that when I try to explain to our friends across the country what Lewisburg is like, I tell them it reminds me of Bedford Falls, the fictional town depicted in the movie. So, it was Lewisburg that inspired the title, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’”
She is happy for the opportunity to use her talent to support the arts, something for which The Campus Theatre is grateful.
“As a single-screen nonprofit movie theatre we have definitely felt the impact of COVID-19 during our temporary closure,” Padilla said. “We have had a tremendous outpouring of support from our community members, for which we are eternally grateful. We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Sandy O’Connor to offer a new way for folks both near and far to support us. The money she is helping us raise through this sale will go a long way in helping us keep our doors open.”
Theatre staff thought the paintings would be a nice way to kick off their 80th year early, Padilla said.
“We are in the planning stages now, but we are looking forward to hosting both virtual and in-person celebrations once it is safe to do so,” she said. “Please follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletter for the latest information.”
For information on how to purchase a print or bid on the original watercolor, visit www.campustheatre.org.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com