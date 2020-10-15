The Lewisburg Arts Council made some change to their annual Stroll Through the Arts so the event could continue amid the pandemic, but one of the biggest alterations is the time guests have to enjoy the artwork.
More than 50 artist will display their work from noon on Nov. 7 and ending Nov. 15. Everything from ceramics, textiles, and wood to etchings, paintings and photographs will be viewable throughout downtown Lewisburg. There will be 25 “Stroll Stops” between Water and Sixth Streets, and visitors will be able to chart their course with a customized Google map listing all the artists and activities available on the Lewisburg Arts Council website and Facebook page.
In addition to the longer time period, artists will display their work in store windows so it is accessible 24/7. Some window displays will invite you to view even more artwork inside. Personalized posters will provide information about the artist whose work is displayed. Viewers can scan a QR code with their phone to connect with an artist whose work inspires them. Artists’ contact information will also be available on the Arts Council’s website.
To preserve the interactive element of past Strolls, some artists have created short videos in which they talk about their work, methods and inspiration. These can also be accessed via the QR code on the poster as well as the Arts Council’s Facebook page.
Four of the 25 “Stroll Stops” include exhibits offering even more art. Exhibits include: the Susquehanna Art Society’s Members Show and Sale at the Packwood House Museum, 15 North Water St.; artwork created by Lewisburg Area High School art students at the Lewisburg Deli, 334 Market St.; “Neil Anderson: Earth Songs” at the Samek Downtown Gallery, 416 Market St.; and members of the Farmland Preservation Artists of Central Pennsylvania at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will provide kids a free, take-home art-based activity kits to encourage children to create and imagine. Families should stop by one of the participating businesses listed on the Arts Council’s website and Facebook page to pick up an Art Kit before supplies run out.
For more information on any part of this year’s Stroll Through the Arts, visit the website at http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/#stroll, visit Facebook @LewisburgArtsCouncil, or email questions to stroll@lewisburgartscouncil.com