In 1945, just months before he died, the science fiction writer H.G. Wells published a small book — actually a pamphlet of only 34 pages — in which he declared defeat. His declaration of surrender was entitled “Mind at the End of Its Tether.”
Throughout his life, Wells had been a booster for science and a believer in progress. Although he always acknowledged that social, intellectual, and moral advancement weren’t inevitable, he was relatively confident that human beings, despite occasional false steps and backslidings, were on an upward trajectory.
The First World War severely pummeled his optimism, and the second one, with its cruel genocide and indiscriminate destruction, destroyed it utterly. “Mind at the End of Its Tether” was a testament written by a disillusioned and dispirited old man who had seen humans savagely stomp on his dreams of a bright future.
“This world,” Wells wrote, “is at the end of its tether. The end of everything we love is close at hand and cannot be evaded … The reality glares coldly and harshly upon any of those who can wrench their minds from the comforting delusions of normality.”
It might be argued that the diagnosis of the “end of everything we love” was premature. Despite the unspeakable global suffering of the war which ultimately dashed Wells’ hopes, the world managed to recover. The turbulent period between 1914 and 1945 was succeeded by relative prosperity in many parts of the world, especially the northern hemisphere.
Or so it seemed. In hindsight, the entire postwar period, right up to the present day, is a “delusion of normality” that ignored the harsh reality of environmental devastation wrought by human greed and indifference to the ecosystem’s health. There have been ominous physical signs all along, not to mention scientists who foretold with frightening accuracy what lay ahead if we didn’t change our ways. But we were — and continue to be — too busy bingeing on fossil fuels and excreting CO2 into the atmosphere to pay them much attention.
Earlier this month, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report whose conclusions might well spell out humanity’s endgame.
Based on nearly 15,000 scientific studies, the takeaway from the IPCC is shocking but not really surprising. The planet is warming up, and the subsequent effects on weather — extreme heat, drought, and wildfires in some portions of the globe, torrential rain in others, rising sea levels, accelerating frequency and strength of hurricanes and tropical storms, migration and/or extinction of both flora and fauna — are locked in for years to come.
Even were we to magically halt all greenhouse gas emissions now, conditions will continue to worsen. By 2060, the planet’s temperature is liable to increase by 2.0 degrees centigrade. The breaking point, at which conditions become truly horrendous, is 1.5 degrees.
We’re currently at 1.1.
As U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres put it, the IPPC is a “code red for humanity.”
Or, to return to H.G. Wells, we’ve about reached the end of our tether and there’s no good reason to suspect that we’ll cease clutching our comforting delusions of normality until we’ve run out of rope.
You’d think that this existential threat to the very existence of humanity would concentrate our intellects and actions into the collaborative hard work needed to avoid disaster. But the opposite seems to be happening, almost as if humanity has cynically adopted an “Après moi, le déluge” attitude.
So we continue to devour the fruits of the earth as if there’s no tomorrow (which, of course, is quite likely), gobbling up precious resources and spewing out toxins.
We’ve become a malignancy which threatens the planet’s very future.
In Genesis, after the Noahic flood, God promised never to destroy the world again. He knew he wouldn’t have to. We’d do the job ourselves.
