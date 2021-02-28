Are you having uninvited guests over for dinner?
Deer feed on landscape plants all year long. The most serious damage seems to occur in the fall and winter months.
The most important thing to remember is that deer are creatures of habit. They will frequent areas that have produced safe and tasty results in the past.
Deer are very intelligent animals.
They adapt well to scare tactics when they realize there is no actual threat. They browse on new shoots and buds of plants that are attractive to their tastebuds. A herd of deer can devour large expensive landscapes, literally overnight.
For years people have tried many ways to deter deer from eating their landscape plantings. Using soap, pepper spray, garlic, human hair, cheesecloth, and many other treatments to protect their investment. Some work better than others and some work for a short period of time until the deer figure out it is a trick.
Fences and coverings are the most effective component of a deer management program. Burlap is very commonly used as a plant covering material as it is more aesthetically pleasing than other options.
The most practical method for a homeowner to try is a repellant program.
Alternating several different products at monthly intervals has been moderately effective. This prevents the deer from adapting to any one product and allows you to develop a custom program for your property. The most popular products are ones that produce bitter tastes, spicy tastes and nasty odors.
In more recent years, a few products have been produced that have shown to be much more effective than those traditional options. Unfortunately, most of these newer, more effective options are not cost-effective for a homeowner to be able to apply themselves.
A dog that is allowed to patrol the landscape, within the confines of an invisible fence will work extremely well in chasing off your uninvited guests.
Planning your landscaping and selecting plants that are not attractive to deer is a good preventative approach if you are starting a new landscape or replacing one that has been dined on before. ]
Plants that have thorns are obviously not favored by deer, though planting only thorned species will not positively keep deer from damaging your plants. Barberry, birch, boxwood, holly, leucothoe, spruce and pieris are rarely damaged.
Dogwood, pine, locust, juniper, laurel, and sassafras are rarely damaged severely.
Hasta, yew, burning bush and saucer magnolia are plants that deer seem to prefer.
Despite the term “deer-proof,” I do not know of any woody tree or shrub that deer will not eat if times get tough enough. They are tough animals, and they will eat almost any plant material they can find if there are a few feet of snow on the ground.
Not only can deer eat your expensive landscape plants; they may carry deer ticks to your property, which could be infected with Lyme Disease. Deer browsing is a problem that is only likely to get worse as development progresses. The best defense is a good offense, break their eating habit patterns before they start. Good luck in removing your landscape plantings from the menu.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113