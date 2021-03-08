Tree Topics: Pruning method, frequency integral for fruit trees

Pruning fruit trees is performed very differently from shade tree pruning because the objectives are different.
Fruit tree pruning is performed for the following reasons:
- Stimulate regular yields of large fruit (unpruned trees will be erratic producers, occasionally setting more fruit than the tree can mature into sizable, high-quality fruit).
- Develop shortened branches and strong crotches that will support heavy crops of fruit.
- Reduce the height of the trees to facilitate harvest, inspection and foliar treatments.
- Develop an open canopy that will encourage foliage and fruit production at all heights in the trees. An open canopy also reduces disease problems.
- Maintain balanced proportions of old and new wood.
The key to fruit tree pruning is making the proper cuts during the first five years of growth. If the correct framework of each tree is not established early, then renovation pruning, requiring radical cuts will be necessary to make corrections.
All fruit trees should be pruned annually. Older, mature trees can be pruned every other year, but annual pruning will increase fruit yield and reduce disease. Fruit trees should be pruned during dormancy, from leaf drop until bud swell. December, January and February are desired months.
There are three types of pruning cuts that you can use on fruit trees to achieve your goals.
- Heading Back: Removal of only the end of the branch. Heading cuts typically eliminate one-half of the new growth produced during the previous growing season.
- Thinning Cuts: Removal of a branch or shoot entirely. Thinning cuts improve light and air penetration into the tree, enhancing fruit production.
- Sucker Removal: Elimination of all suckers (water sprouts) should be done each year. Suckers that are below the graft can be particularly harmful by producing a different variety from the top.
There are two forms of pruning fruit trees, Modified Central Leader and Open Head.
Modified Central Leader
Modified Central Leader is when the main stem is lightly headed by removing about one-half of the new growth each year. This produces a shorter, more spreading tree with stronger crotches. Approximately one-half of the side laterals are removed during the first five years of growth. The remaining lateral limbs (scaffolds) are headed each year.
This method is best used for apples, cherries, plums and pears.
When using this method be sure to:
- Head back the central leader, though allow it to remain taller than the other branches.
- Remove all crossing and conflicting branches while keeping the main framework of 5-8 scaffold limbs.
- Remove all suckers, dead and damaged branches. Head back remaining branches by about one-half of the new growth produced the previous growing season.
- Thin canopy to allow sunlight to penetrate all levels of growth.
Open Head
The Open Head form is when the central leader is removed close to a side branch during early pruning. Three or four major branches (scaffolds) are kept as the primary structure of the tree. The purpose is to develop a spreading tree that produces fruit at all levels within the canopy. Peaches and nectarines bear fruit only on growth of the past season. For this reason, it is necessary to encourage new wood development each year by heading back laterals and thinning the outer canopy.
This method is best used for peaches, nectarines and apricots.
When using this method:
- Remove shoots or branches in the center that may develop into a central leader.
- Thin out all excessive shoot growth.
- Head back remaining shoots by one-half of current years growth.
- Remove all dead weak and conflicting branches.
- Peach and nectarine trees require heavier pruning than other fruit tree species of the same age.
Fruit trees have many insect and disease pests that require treatment. Failure to perform timely foliar treatments to suppress insect and disease populations can result in poor quality fruit.
