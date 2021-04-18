The root collar is the area where the trunk and roots come together. It is the location on a tree trunk where the roots begin to grow laterally into the soil, also known as the root flare. On all woody plants, it is critical to keep this area exposed. Exposed meaning not covered with soil or mulch. There are many reasons why the root collar must be visible. The fact that the plant may die is the easiest to remember.
Trunk tissue and root tissue have different characteristics. For the most part, root tissue can resist constant moisture, trunk tissue cannot. This moisture inhibits the movement of oxygen and carbon dioxide in and out of the phloem (inner bark). Over a period of time, this lack of gas exchange will kill the phloem cells. This interferes with the downward movement of food (photosynthate) to the roots, eventually leading to root dieback and reduced water uptake.
If soil or mulch is covering the trunk tissues, they will suffocate and die. Eventually, pathogens will invade the tissues of the stressed plant and potentially kill the plant. Phytophthora, leptographium and armillaria are common pathogenic fungi and water molds that can attack root collars and roots with declining phloem.
There are several ways that the root collars of plants become covered.
- They may come from the nursery with the flare covered. If so, it is likely that the nursery received their trees and shrubs already like this.
- They may be planted too deep when they are installed.
- They may have mulch piled too high on the trunk.
- They may settle in the hole after planting and erosion may fill the area with silt. When planting, make sure that the soil beneath the root ball remains undisturbed, it is recommended to dig the hole 3-5 times the diameter of the root ball to loosen the soil, but do not loosen the soil beneath the ball.
It is common for a single plant to have several of these problems, resulting in a deeply covered root flare.
Many times, with construction or landscaping, fill soil for grade changes is piled against an established plant. This can pose a problem even worse than declining health. Root rot pathogens that invade these plants could create hazardous conditions that you may not recognize until the root system of the tree fails.
Roots that grow in a circular pattern around the trunk are called girdling roots. They were deflected at some point in the plant’s life to a route that was tangential to the base of the tree. As these girdling roots tighten around the trunk or major root flares, the vascular movement of water and nutrients becomes disrupted. Essentially choking the plant to death. If the root flare is visible from the beginning (at planting), the likelihood of girdling roots is practically eliminated.
Another serious cultural disorder is the material left on the plants at the time of installation. It is common to find nylon ropes, steel cages and burlap types of root ball coverings left intact at planting. This is a serious problem, often the container material encourages girdling roots and, in many cases, performs the strangulation itself. It may take years before you can recognize the symptoms of a tree dying from girdling roots or constricting materials. It is a long slow decline that usually attracts invasive pathogens. In many cases, the cause of death is blamed on the secondary factors (insects and disease) and the initial predisposing cause is never discovered.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113