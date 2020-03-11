LEWISBURG — Combining dinner, drinks and games is a surefire ticket to a fun evening. Add in the support of a worthwhile cause, and you’re on board for a meaningful night.
The 31st annual library auction, Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead for the Public Library for Union County, will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Terrace Room at the Elaine Langone Center on the campus of Bucknell University.
Organizers of the event used S.T.E.A.M. — an acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — to play on the train theme, which is used in their posters and announcements.
“It’s always fun,” said Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator for the Union County library system. “There’s a live auction and a silent auction to raise money for the library and to support reading and early literacy.”
The event features complimentary wine and beer, a deluxe buffet dinner, more than 200 items in the silent auction and more than 20 in the live auction. Guests can bid on unique items including jewelry, trip packages, gift certificates and more while socializing with community members and business owners who also support the library.
“It’s just a great night out,” said Diane Elliot, senior vice president and branch administrator of Northumberland National Bank and co-chair of the Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead event. “I call it a date night. For $150, a couple gets a full meal, unlimited beer and wine, and you support a great, great library. It’s just a great, fun night.”
Participants can play table games, take their chances on wine balloons, a wish board and a raffle for a $1,000 Visa card. A limited number of raffle tickets are available at the library for $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. The drawing will be held the night of the auction.
“From the time you come in, there’s lots and lots of things to do,” Elliot said, adding that people appreciate the relaxed, casual dress code of the evening while supporting the library.
“The money helps add books and materials to our collection for the community to borrow,” Dziadosz said.
All three libraries in the Union County library system are hosting fundraisers this weekend. Herr Memorial Library, in Mifflinburg, is offering Spudfest: A Baked Potato Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market Street, in Mifflinburg. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the West End Library, in Laurelton, is hosting Pi(e) Day on Saturday and selling whole pies or slices along with coffee.
Tickets for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead can be purchased for $75 each at the library’s circulation desk. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. More information on the auction or to purchase tickets, visit the library at 255 Reitz Blvd., or call 570-523-1172.