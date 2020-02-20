LEWISBURG — This Saturday, you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet, a silent auction with more than 150 unique items to bid on and a fun night out with individuals who share the common desire to support a local organization’s mission to humanely control pet overpopulation in the region.
The biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit SUN P.E.T.S. (Prevent Excess Through Sterilization), this dinner and silent auction event has been held annually for 15 years.
Deena Eberhart, marketing coordinator for SUN P.E.T.S., said in past years, they have sold all available tickets, and the amount they raise each year continues to grow. Last year, that amount was more than $8,000.
The funds are used to help with the cost of spaying and neutering pets for owners who can’t afford the procedure. Eberhart said the funds go toward the organization’s voucher program and its low-cost bus events. Assistance is based upon a person’s income.
Robin Montgomery, president of SUN P.E.T.S., said she is grateful to all of the individuals and businesses who donate the auction items, and to all who support the organization by attending the dinner and auction each year.
“I love this event, not only because it raises much-needed funds to continue with our mission,” Montgomery said, “but also because it brings dog and cat lovers together to enjoy each other’s company and to share pet stories, which abound.”
Eberhart said the event will again include a buffet dinner at Country Cupboard in Lewisburg, a silent auction, a ticket auction with lower-value items, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, and other games.
“People love the different ways they can participate in raising funds for our organization,” she said.
Last year, the silent auction included between 150 and 200 items, and Eberhart said they are expecting to be around that same amount again this year.
“We are so appreciative of all the businesses and individuals that donate to our event,” she said. “Everything from gift cards to brand new unique items will be available.” She also thanks past and future attendees of the event.
“We are an all-volunteer organization,” she said, “so all the funds raised from our event go back into what we do.”
SUN P.E.T.S. works to reduce the dog and cat overpopulation problem in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties, and also provides education for the public on responsible pet ownership and other related topics.