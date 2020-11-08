In 1984, Ron Reitz, a Sunbury resident and then-pastor at Grace United Church of Christ in Troxelville, experienced the first of numerous major tragedies in his life – his wife and mother-in-law were killed in a Williamsport area car accident, leaving behind three children, ages 9, 11 and 14.
“These kids had just lost their mother and grandmother and were weighed down with all sorts of ‘why’ questions that I didn’t have the answers for. I told them that even if they lived to 100 years old, they likely wouldn’t find someone who had answers to those sorts of questions that would satisfy them,” he said. “Then, a couple of months later, my daughter and older son came running into the house begging me to take them to a friend’s house. They explained that the friend had just lost her mother the night before of a heart attack, that they knew how she felt, and they just had to go over and be with her.
“I said, ‘Guys, now you’re getting it.’ Here was an example of a ‘what’ scenario that came out of something very sad.”
The story is just one of many Reitz shares in his new book, titled “Why vs. What: One man’s spiritual journey through tragedy by embracing God’s plan,” available at Sunbury Press Inc. out of Mechanicsburg.
Another tragedy that Reitz pulls from is the 2004 suicide by his son.
“Adam was a tremendous football player under Dick Purnell at Shikellamy in the early 1990s. He played under Danny Hale in Bloomsburg until he graduated in 1998,” Reitz said. “Losing him was very difficult, but God provided a way through a really tragic time.”
Shortly after Adam’s death, Reitz and his father met with Max Bingaman of Bingaman and Sons Lumber, hanging out for 3-4 hours in the lumberyard office, talking and praying. "Most of what I shared, my father already knew, but there were some things he didn’t until that day," Reitz said.
“On the way home, my father told me I should write a book. That really caught me by surprise. He then explained that in listening to me talk about the tragedies in my life to that point and how I had relied on God through those situations, that people might benefit from the stories.”
Reitz prayed about it, but didn’t put a lot of effort into the project until his father’s death in 2015.
“I realized at that point that I don’t think it was completely my dad talking that day in the car on the way home – that it was the Holy Spirit talking through him,” said Reitz.
He started collecting notes and jotting down thoughts on paper. “I didn’t know how to proceed — I’m not a writer. I’m not an English-minded punctuation person,” Reitz said. “But I just kept moving forward with it.”
A year ago, Reitz was encouraged to reach out to some publishing groups with his work, and that having a person of influence endorse the manuscript may help it get accepted faster. He immediately thought of legendary basketball personality Pat Williams, which he met while taking a busload of people to an “Athletes Speak Out” event in Valley Forge in the 1980s.
“It was right around the time that my wife died, and he took the time to reach out to me,” Reitz said. “This March, Pat finally got one of my messages, read my book and said he would be happy to endorse it. He even did a radio interview with me for a show he was doing down in Florida about the book.”
A week later, Reitz received a contract from Sunbury Press.
“I am excited to see how this book impacts others,” Reitz said. “Wouldn’t it be something if when I am in heaven one day for someone to come up behind me, put their hand on my shoulder and tell me that the reason they are in heaven is connected to my book.”
Early returns suggest Reitz’s book definitely has the potential to impact many.
“I appreciated reading through this book and hearing the authentic message that Ron gave on how God helped him through such hard situations that he has dealt with in life,” said the Rev. Brendan Hock, of Halifax United Methodist Church, which is where Reitz currently attends services and where all proceeds off royalties will go. “The book moved me so much that my congregation needed to hear it, so we shared it with our entire congregation.
“It is very timely considering we are all going through a pandemic situation. Many of our members are not comfortable coming in-person to church, and this book has offered a ministry opportunity that has helped quite a bit. We have even generated a Bible study around his book. It has been a real inspiration.”
For more information about the book, visit sunburypressstore.com or contact Reitz directly at 80 Powells Ridge Road, Halifax, PA 17032.