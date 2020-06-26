Author shines light on oppressed Christians around the world

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Five years ago, Mount Pleasant Mills resident Raena Rood had a dream about a group of people who were in hiding because government soldiers were seeking to arrest them.
“They were Christians,” Rood explained, “but in my dream, they were called ‘subversives.’”
When she awoke, she immediately looked up the word and then began reading about the “terrible persecution of Christians that is currently happening in the world,” she said.
“Christianity is already outlawed in many countries, and the church is forced to operate underground. They must vary the days, times, and locations of their services. They are desperate for Bibles. They are often arrested or killed for their beliefs.”
“I don’t want to think that level of religious persecution could ever happen in the United States,” she added, “but I believe God put this story on my heart for a reason, so I’m going to tell it.”
Rood describes “Subversive,” her first novel in a planned trilogy, as “a futuristic Christian suspense novel” set in the “not-too-distant future” in Pennsylvania. While there is some violence, she said there is no foul language or sexual content, and that the book is appropriate for young adult readers.
The plot centers on a time when Christianity has been outlawed in the United States and people are forced to renounce their faith or be sent to detention centers where they are held indefinitely until they are “rehabilitated.”
“To avoid prison, many Christians go into hiding,” Rood said of the book’s focus. Known as “subversives,” these Christians are “relentlessly hunted by soldiers of the government’s Federal Task Force.”
The book features main character, Gemma, who went into hiding following her parents’ detainment by the task force. It also features Taylor, her childhood friend and first love, who serves on the task force and “believes so strongly in his mission that he detained his own minister father,” Rood said. Upon her capture, Gemma is forced to summon strength and faith to protect fellow subversives, while Taylor, Rood said, “must finally decide if he’s fighting against evil — or for it.”
Rood, of Mount Pleasant Mills, grew up in Freeburg and graduated from Middleburg High School before attending college at Penn State. Upon graduation, she was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army and trained as a helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker, Alabama. She then moved back to Pennsylvania with her husband and worked as a probation officer for five years before leaving to stay at home with her children.
She has enjoyed writing since she was a child.
“Some of my earliest memories are of typing stories on my father’s word processor,” she said, adding jokingly. “Those early stories were usually blatant rip-offs of whatever movie I’d watched that week.”
She continued writing stories in high school and college “for fun,” she said, but she didn’t write her first serious novel until she was 30. She hopes to publish that book, a supernatural Christian suspense novel, “Stoker’s Mill,” after finishing the “Subversive” series.
Rood’s pastor, Joseph Mott, of Foundations Bible Church in Freeburg, said Rood had spoken often with him and his wife about her desire to be an author, and especially her interest in the subject matter featured in this new novel series. It was during a time that the church was holding a class on the book of Revelation, studying it verse-by-verse and “speaking often about what is to come in the future and what the future church might look like,” Mott said. That class, along with Rood’s desire to write a biblically accurate novel on a possible scenario of such a time, he said, led to extended conversations on the topic.
As he read “Subversive” aloud to his wife, Mott said, “we were brought into the pages and did not want to put it down. It captures what very possibly will be the state of the church in the U.S.A. in the future, prior to the Lord’s return. Raena’s faith and commitment to the truth shines through on every page.”
In a world that is “filled with noise” today, Mott said, “‘Subsversive’ affirms that no matter what happens in the future, it is the still, small voice of God, in the midst of all chaos, that we should affirm.”
Rood said she wants the book to encourage readers to think about how strong their faith really is, and how they would respond if they were ever ordered to renounce their faith or suffer horrible consequences — even death.
“These are awful things to think about,” Rood said, “but they’re very real, and they’re happening to Christians every day in some parts of the world.
“I have no idea how I would respond in such a situation,” she added, “but writing this book has inspired me to pray often that God will provide the strength needed if that situation ever arises.”
Rood and her book, “Subversive,” will be featured during an Author Luncheon at Guardian Angel Book Store in Richfield at noon Aug. 8.
“Subversive,” published by One Foundation Publishing, is available for purchase at all major online booksellers. For autographed paperback copies and for more information, visit http://raenajrood.com.