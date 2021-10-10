In the Jewish Year Cycle, this is the time we go back to the beginning. In the preceding months, we have been reading sequential passages from the Torah — the Five Books of Moses — from Genesis through Deuteronomy on a fixed schedule. When we reach the final word, Israel, we immediately turn all the way back to the opening words: In the beginning… In this way, we have gone on the entire journey of our Biblical ancestors, out of Eden, through the wilderness, and up to the shores of the Promised Land.
It is significant that we end our yearly reading with the vision of Moses, heading off into the mountains to die, but not heading into the Promised Land. In the Book of Joshua, that follows Deuteronomy in the Hebrew Scriptures, we read about the Israelites crossing the Jordan River and finally making their home in Zion. Moses does not get to go with them, and neither do we. Instead of continuing directly into the adventures of Joshua in Jericho, we have to return to the story of Creation.
This cycle, fixed in Jewish practice nearly 1,800 years ago, is a reminder that the work of Creation is ongoing. A perfect world of justice and righteousness, one in which every need is filled equitably, is a task that has not been completed. We are all partners in creation. Our work as human beings is not done just because we reach the end of the story. We have the responsibility to envision and establish the universal Promised Land. Each year that we turn back and read “In the beginning,” we may know how the story goes, but not what it will teach us in the year ahead. It is a challenge to keep going back when we so badly want to just get to the fulfillment at the end, but it is a challenge we continue to take on, for generations, as necessary, until we all can enter into the land of Promise together.