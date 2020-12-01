As the holidays approach, it’s important to remember the basics of infection control and prevention.
Avoid gatherings
While holidays are normally a time of gathering, it’s best to limit holiday celebrations to those who live together and spend the day with the people in your household.
Wear a mask
Wearing a mask that has two or more layers can help stop the spread if worn properly over the nose and mouth and snug against the face. Avoid touching the inside or outside of the mask when putting it on or removing it. Handle by the straps around the ears.
Physical distance
It’s important to know that some people without symptoms may be able to spread COVID-19 or the flu. Stay 6 feet apart from others, especially those who are at higher risk for getting sick.
Wash your hands
Washing hands often is extremely important. The best method is with soap and water for 20 seconds, or the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice, making sure to wash between fingers, under fingernails, and the cracks and crevices that may hide germs. If soap and water is not available, a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is a great line of defense. Having a hand sanitizer with you always and using it after touching publicly used surfaces will keep germs at bay. Remember to always wash hands after using the bathroom and before eating.
Face it
Avoid touching your face, especially the mouth, nose, and eyes with your hands. Germs can easily enter your body through these areas.
Flu and COVID-19
Flu and COVID-19 can coexist. Getting a flu shot and allowing two weeks for the immunity to build up will provide an extra line of precaution against having both illnesses.
Travel
Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.
Celebrate Creatively
Find new ways to celebrate. Host a virtual celebration, play games with the people in your household, shop online, deliver safely prepared dishes to neighbors and friends in a contact-less way, take time to think about the things you are grateful for and share them with those who are sharing their day with you, or drop a good-old-fashioned card or note in the mail to brighten the day of those with whom you would normally celebrate.