America cares deeply for its veterans.
Each and every day, volunteers and the Department of Veterans Affairs employees alike provide compassionate and devoted care for those who “have borne the battle.”
The week of Valentine’s Day is always the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. This is our opportunity to say thank you to more than 98,000 veterans who are cared for every day in a VA facility.
The purpose of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Program is to pay tribute and express appreciation to veterans, increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical center and encourage citizens to visit hospitalized veterans and to become involved as volunteers.
The week of Feb. 14 each year is your opportunity to say thank you to a special group of men and women, the veterans of the U.S. armed services who are cared for in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers, and nursing homes.
During the National Salute, VA invites individuals, veterans groups, military personnel, civic organizations, businesses, schools, local media, celebrities and sports stars to participate in a variety of activities at the VA medical centers.
The week also provides an opportunity for the community to become acquainted with the volunteer opportunities within the medical center.
VA medical centers across the country are saluting our hospitalized veteran patients with valentines.
Valentine’s Day is a great time to say thanks to America’s veterans during our annual National Salute to Veteran Patients.
While Valentine’s Day was on Friday, it is a good reminder to pay tribute to America’s heroes — the men and women who are proudly cared for and served.
Men and women who have given more than most to protect and preserve all we hold dear as Americans.
I would like to encourage our thoughtful readers to take the time this week to honor our hospitalized veterans by sending them letters of thanks or cards. I’m sure someone will consider you their sweetheart when you do.
The letters and cards can be sent to: Lebanon VA Medical Center, CODE – 10-V, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.