FREEBURG — Freeburg United Methodist Church has been a part of this small Snyder County community since 1906. Now, with a commissioned painting of the church which was funded by an anonymous donor, the structure has been memorialized for generations well into the future.
Local professional fine artist Valerie Moyer, of Beaver Springs, was contacted last year about the project, and she gladly accepted.
Having been an artist her entire life, Moyer said, “I don’t remember not painting.” Moyer has completed a number of murals and her work has been shown in many places over the years. For example, this past June and July, two of her pieces could be seen in the east wing rotunda of the state capitol. She is a member of four different art guilds, and she creates a calendar each year that feature her various works: which feature landscapes and architecture from throughout the central Susquehanna Valley.
For the last 15-plus years, she has been especially focused on art pieces like the Freeburg United Methodist Church, as she is “very passionate” about preserving history through her artwork.
Moyer creates custom paintings of people’s homes, businesses and churches. “I love doing historical landmarks,” she said. “It’s a way to capture the lives of everyday people and where they live, work and worship.”
A major aspect of her current focus, she said, is on creating heirlooms for people: paintings that can be shared. She has the work digitally scanned so that whomever she has been commissioned by can reproduce the work into prints, which can then be sold to benefit their work or mission.
“It’s not just one painting that hangs on the wall,” she said.
According to Tabbetha VanHorn-Price, a member of the church who served as a mediator to connect the anonymous donor with Moyer, the work began in May 2020. Moyer came to the church to take photos and to gather more information about the donor’s wishes regarding the angle of the painting and any particular additions or deletions to the landscape. The decision was to paint the scene as it looked that season — in the early spring with the white-sided church surrounded by blooming red tulips.
Moyer completed the 16x20 acrylic painting the following May. According to VanHorn-Price, Moyer gave the church the rights to the painting, which allows them to copy it and make prints they can sell to support their church’s mission.
“It’s just beautiful,” VanHorn-Price said of Moyer’s work, adding that she supported the project all the way. “I just felt like it’s something that needed to be done,” she said. “It’s kind of a landmark.”
She wasn’t alone in her thinking. After offering prints for sale to the community and surrounding area, she said many people responded. Some had grown up in the church while she had never met some of the others.
Moyer thoroughly enjoyed painting the church. “It was very Americana,” she said. “It was quintessential small-town, American roots, the little white church in the country. It was just beautiful.”
She is grateful to the anonymous donor. “Whoever it was gave the church a wonderful gift,” she said, adding, “I’m very privileged and honored to be a part of that.”
Moyer has become known for a unique trademark she hides in each of her paintings: a rabbit. She said it was a suggestion from her husband, and one that fit with the central Pennsylvania scenery of her paintings.
“If there’s one thing we definitely have a lot of in the Susquehanna Valley, it’s rabbits,” she joked. In addition, she also incorporates birds in the sky. The number corresponds to how many people lived in the homestead she’s painting. For example, a flock of birds would represent the congregation of a church or three birds would represent the Trinity.
VanHorn-Price said the funny thing about the painting of the Freeburg United Methodist Church is that the church already had a figurine bunny sitting at the front, so Moyer only had to paint what was already there. She was grateful that she and the church had an opportunity to work with Moyer and to accomplish this wonderful, lasting memorial of their beloved place of worship.
“Valerie is a wonderful person,” she said. “She does beautiful work.”
Another recent project of Moyer’s has been a painting for the Bean Soup Festival in McClure, at which prints will be sold this year to raise funds to preserve the fairgrounds. Her murals can be found in places like the Beavertown Library and Vinnie’s Pizza in Middleburg.
In addition to other locations throughout the valley, her work is often featured at the Union County public library in Lewisburg. She is currently exhibiting at the Artisan Co-Op in Mifflinburg, located at Fifth Street and Route 45, and at the Perry Council of the Arts Gallery in Newport. Moyer is also a member of the Farmland Preservation Artists in State College, creating art from which a percentage of sales goes toward preserving the area’s historic farms.
For more information about Moyer and her work, check her out on Facebook and Instagram, or email her at vmoyerartist@verizon.net.
The church has been discussing offering prints for sale closer to Christmas time. For more information about this opportunity, contact Renee Swineford at 570-837-0158.
The church is located at 4 E. Church St. in Freeburg, and is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Sundays or by appointment for those who wish to see the original artwork on canvas.