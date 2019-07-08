BEAVERTOWN — A book has been written about a local boy aimed at helping children understand differences.
Cooper Hostetler is the subject of the children’s book, “Cooper Wants to Help with Chores: A True Story of Promoting Inclusion and Self Determination,” by Jo Meserve Mach and Vera Lynne Stroup and photographed by Martha Birdsell.
Cooper was born in 2011 with TARS, which stands for Thrombocytopenia-absent radius syndrome. This meant he was missing the radius bone or lower bone that connects the elbow to the hand in both arms. This is also a blood disorder that requires periodic blood transfusions for him regularly.
Cooper was also diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a joint and muscle condition.
Cooper’s mom, Stacey Hostetler, is a teacher in the Midd-West School District. Curriculum director Joe Stroup told his sister, an author, about Cooper’s condition and how he seems to not let it stop him from achieving goals.
Cognitively, Cooper is fine, and his main obstacles are physical.
Hostetler had asked the administration for time off two years ago due to some surgeries Cooper required. Stroup contacted his sister shortly after.
Vera Lynne Stroup grew up in Mifflin County and now lives in Topeka, Kansas, and writes books in a series known as “Finding My Way Books.”
The concept behind the series is to provide insight on children with disabilities and how they manage to enjoy activities.
“Books about children with disabilities are not typically found,” Stroup said, whose inspiration for the series came from working alongside an occupational therapist who provided services to infants and toddlers with disabilities.
She has also served as a special education teacher and currently does research on special education. Stroup’s daughter has Cerebral Palsy and has been featured in the books.
When Stroup learned the family operated a small farm that included sheep that Cooper thoroughly enjoyed, she decided this would be the theme of the book.
The process to collect information for the book began two years ago when Vera visited the Snyder County family and met Cooper.
A photographer came to the home, too, and pictures of Cooper working with the sheep were taken.
“Cooper does some markings on the sheep,” Stacey Hostetler said. The finished product is a great illustration of Cooper, his disability and his passion for the farm, his mom said. It also includes the involvement of his family.
“I was really pleased with how our son, Westin, was also included in the book,” Hostetler said, referring to Cooper’s big brother who is 11 years old.
The 30-page book also includes an overview of TARS and Arthrogryposis for children to understand.
“Some kids never learn to walk,” Hostetler said of the disease combination, but Cooper has been making strides.
The family had created a “Super Cooper” theme of blue T-shirts with a Superman theme which is worn by his supporters every June 30, which marks awareness for Cooper’s condition.
This year was no exception.
“This book is really about Cooper and his family,” Stroup said, “And the books really write themselves.”
Other books in the series feature children with autism, facial deformities and spina bifida. Six of the books in the 14-book series are in a special series published by Brown Books.
The books are written on a first grade level and Stroup is working hard to get them into schools and libraries. Currently the entire series is available through Stroup or on Amazon.
The ideas for more books keep ending up in Stroup’s inbox.
“People contact us a lot,” she said, but in order to do more, she is hoping for a bigger publishing group to come along and push the series.