In truth, I've always been a bit of a home chef. Yes, it may have been just mixing taco seasoning into my macaroni and cheese, but that's home cooking.
But in the last few months, due to my wife being at home more and — frankly —being terrified to cook anything without using the microwave, I've had to up my game quite a bit. Luckily for me, there have been some great Youtube channels that have taken my skills to a new level, all while packing a good amount of entertainment to boot.
As such, all of these suggestions can be found on Youtube, so I'll be adding the channel at the bottom of each suggestion. I hope you all enjoy!
1. Bon Appétit
An extension of the acclaimed cooking magazine, Bon Appétit's Youtube channel is one of the best when it comes to blending cooking instruction with entertainment. Roughly a dozen editors, chefs and cooking experts operate on the channel and produce a wonderful library of content.
Their instructional videos come with links to recipes along with step-by-step hows and whys — and to me, the whys are the most important part. If there's anything that Bon Appétit is great at, it's showing a technique and how to apply it in other dishes. Each of the major personalities has their own style and the viewer can easily find the instructor that suits their needs. For me, my go-tos are Molly, Carla, Chris and Andy. I have also found myself making more and more of Rick's dishes as I have discovered my love of spicier foods as of late.
Educational instruction aside, the channel boasts some of the best cooking entertainment on the internet. One of the most popular segments is "Gourmet Makes" where contributing food editor and newly crowned internet meme, Claire Saffitz makes your favorite stacks and candies from scratch, doing her best to replicate them.
In a similar vein, test kitchen director Chris Morroco attempts to recreate dishes put in front of him. The catch is that he does so by only tasting, smelling and touching the food. He is not allowed to see it. This results in him describing tastes and textures, which in turn helps to enlighten the viewers' pallet.
Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/BonAppetitDotCom/featured
2. Binging with Babish
Very much on the entertainment side of things, Binging with Babish creates dishes inspired by classic movies and television shows. These include but are in no way limited to Kevin's chili from "The Office" — carpet included, brisket from "The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel," and the breakfast sandwich from "Birds of Prey."
On the instructional side of the street, he has a great series called Basics with Babish, where he creates simple staple dishes and shows you a lot of the fundamentals of cooking.
Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/bgfilms
3. America's Test Kitchen
For PBS fans, "America's Test Kitchen" television series is probably on the radar as one of the best cooking shows out there. The Youtube channel consists of both full episodes and individual segments from the series.
One of the things I love most about ATK is the team of chefs that have tried 100 variations of the same recipe, all to come up with the perfect option to give the viewer. There have been very few recipes from America's Test Kitchen that I've had to alter, and even fewer I didn't like.
Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/americastestkitchen
Aron Agerton is a Copy Editor for The Daily Item. Email him at aagerton@dailyitem.com.