It's very easy to write cartoons off as being just for kids when not aired in primetime or being on a network or streaming service specifically for children.
As a middle-aged man, I am not afraid to admit it. Kids' shows have gotten pretty good in the last 20 years.
Both extremely entertaining and informative, children's programming has come a long way from people in costumes speaking slowly and loudly — as if that would help a child grasp the concepts being taught.
And to be clear, I'm not talking about raunchy cartoons for adults either or cartoons that put subversive jokes in for adults. I'm talking about programming for children that can also be fun for the whole family.
1. 'Star Wars: Clone Wars'
Every year, there's a new Star Wars live-action movie. The Mandalorian is a huge hit as the first successful live-action series of the Star Wars Universe. But over the last 15 years or so, the franchise has had a lot of success in the cartoon world — none more so than "Clone Wars."
Over the course of seven seasons (which is more than most live-action series can boast), the series chronicles the time between "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith."
It gives us a lot of insight into the character of Anakin Skywalker — who, in the series, fans actually like — and Obi-wan Kenobi. We are also given a voice from many of the silent side characters in the films.
If you enjoy the prequels, the show is a must. If you hate the prequels, the series might just change your mind, or at least show a different side to the time period.
From stellar voice action to an intriguing animation style, "Clone Wars" certainly brings a fresh take on the Skywalker Saga.
Available on: Disney Plus
2. 'Star Wars: Rebels'
If you are a fan of the franchise, "Rebels" is a must-watch.
The series explores the time leading up to the rise of the rebellion against the Galactic Empire, before there was an army and uniform and certainly before the rise of Luke Skywalker.
At this time in the galaxy, the rebellion was an idea — a loose affiliation of those who didn't want to live under the tyranny of the Emporer and were willing to die for that cause.
The show introduces a cast of completely new characters but also delves into an immense amount of Star Wars lore, including the Mandalorians and the legendary Dark Saber.
Available on: Disney Plus
3. 'Sara and Duck'
In a time where stress and anxiety hound us at every turn, it's hard to find shows that aren't attempting to provoke us in some way or another. Thrills, scares, intellectual and moral quandaries, and even political and racial strife are the topics of some of the best stories of the small screen.
But sometimes you just want to watch something wholesome and carefree.
"Sara and Duck" is about an English girl and her pet duck. Polite conversations with her garden vegetables, lost talking handbags, and making friends with all the anthropomorphic objects she can find are all narrated by the wonderful voice of British actor Roger Allam.
With stylish animation and a quirky sense of humor, "Sarah and Duck" is a great little series to enjoy watching with your younger kids and still enjoying it yourself.
And if all that wasn't great enough, each episode is only 7 mins long.
Available on: YouTube
4. 'Gravity Falls'
A mix of the original "Scooby-Doo" with a little more lean in to "The X-files," "Gravity Falls" follows a set of twins sent to spend the summer with their uncle who runs a supernatural gift shop and curio museum ala Ripley's Believe It or Not.
The shop is located in the title town which is filled with monsters and supernatural occurrences for the kids to investigate.
Only two seasons, the show packs a great punch for that supernatural itch — especially if you don't want to try and binge watch 14 seasons of "Supernatural."
Available on: Hulu
Aron Agerton is a copy editor for the Daily Item. Email him at aagerton@dailyitem.com